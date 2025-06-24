‘Morning Joe’ Reacts After Trump Rants About ‘Scum’ MSNBC & CNN

MSNBC’s Morning Joe got more than it bargained for on Tuesday (June 24) morning when it cut to a live feed of President Donald Trump as he left the White House to make his way to Joint Base Andrews for a NATO summit in The Hague.

Host Joe Scarborough threw to the live footage of Trump to hear him answer questions from reporters regarding the Israel and Iran conflict and his promises of brokering a ceasefire between the warring countries. However, what they got instead was the President ranting against CNN and MSNBC.

“I have no choice… I got to watch that garbage,” Trump told the cameras.

“It’s all garbage. It’s all fake news, but I think CNN is a gutless group of people. And the people that run it, nobody even knows, it’s been sold so many times. But the people that run it ought to be ashamed.”

He then turned his attention to MSNBC, or, as Trump calls it, “MSDNC,” stating it’s run by “a guy named Brian Roberts, he heads it. He’s a disgrace. He’s a weak, pathetic disgrace.”

“Guys, we’re…” Scarborough said before laughing in shock at what he’d just heard. “The President was heading to Air Force One; we certainly got his…” he continued before stopping as Trump began answering questions on the U.S. airstrikes on nuclear sites in Iran.

Earlier in his rant, Trump took issue with CNN for reporting that it was too early to tell the exact extent of the damage the strikes had on the Iran nuclear base.

“I think it’s been completely demolished. I think the reason we’re here is because those pilots, those B-2 pilots did an unbelievable job,” Trump stated. “And, you know, the fake news, like CNN in particular, they’re trying to say, ‘Well, I agree that it was destroyed, but maybe not that destroyed. You know what they’re doing? They’re really hurting great pilots that put their lives on the line.”

“CNN is scum! And so is MSDNC…” he continued. “And frankly, the networks aren’t much better. It’s all fake news, but they should not have done that. Those pilots hit their targets. Those targets were obliterated, and the pilots should be given credit. They’re not after the pilots. They’re after me. They want to try and demean me.”