'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': House Hunters From Hell (RECAP)

The couples come face-to-face with their new homes, and while Ariela compares her apartment to a Saw movie set, it's clear that settling into a foreign living space isn't as easy as it looks. You can't please 'em all.

"I Can't Stay Here"

Deavan and her mother Elicia are still reeling from seeing the rented apartment. "I expected you to be a man and to take care of Deavan and the babies. This is scary to me," Elicia tells Jihoon. "I don't feel secure at all."

The alleyway leading up to the dilapidated apartment also makes Deavan dub the home as part of the "ghetto of Korea." She scolds Jihoon for not checking out the place to make sure it was safe for their children. Even Jihoon's parents are equally appalled at the apartment.

"This situation is very messed up because of me," Jihoon apologizes in a confessional. They head up to the modestly furnished home. It's extremely small, especially for a family of four, and Deavan says the pictures online were inaccurate.

Deavan was the one who booked the apartment, albeit remotely from Utah since Jihoon refused to research it. "He's supposed to be a husband and father but he can't even look at an apartment for us," she explains. "I can't stay here for a month."

"Today on the first day they moved to Korea, I have failed to earn their trust," Jihoon cries.

Trust Me

Tim and his mom prepare for his move to Colombia. They discuss his relationship with Melyza over packing. Last year, Melyza received a six-month tourist visa, and the original plan was to have that be a trial-run for a K-1 visa. Yet only a month into her stay, Tim cheated on her. He also made it obvious on his social media pages, so she easily found out before he confessed.

Tim's mother and her friend hope to visit him in Colombia to confirm he's doing the right thing. She's mostly concerned Melyza is using Tim's infidelity to gain more control in the relationship; as she explains, it should be more of a give and take. But first, Tim needs to earn Melyza's trust back.

Prince Charming

Ariela lands in Ethiopia. Biniyam buys roses for her and her mother, but Ariela is beginning to get nervous about her decision to relocate before giving birth. He is giddy with anticipation, calling Ariela his "blessing."

Ariela and Biniyam embrace, and he also immediately charms her mother. However, Ariela has some reservations: Biniyam changed his hair and lost weight since she last saw him. She's nervous it's not just his physical appearance that has changed and perhaps things will be different between them, too.

Road Trip

Kenneth is driving to Mexico from St. Petersburg. His road trip consists of 11-hour drives for four days. He hasn't seen the love of his life for nine months, and Kenneth is extremely excited to see his fiancé Armando.

In Mexico, Armando and his daughter Hannah pack for their move, too. Armando first will be meeting Kenneth at their new home and then bringing Hannah after a week.

Armando says goodbye to his mother and sister, while his father refuses to see him off. "I'm hurting because I know my mom's sad, and I'm sad as well, but I'm looking forward to my life, my future with Kenny. I just can't believe he's leaving everything he knows for me," Armando explains.

Halfway There

Tim goes to his therapist for a final visit. Melyza had urged him to seek counseling after he cheated on her, and Tim has been working on himself for about a year. His therapist asks where Melyza is with her path to forgiveness.

"It really behooves you to do the hard thing and just bare your soul," Tim's therapist advises. "Forgiveness is healing and restoration and it just builds something stronger. [Melyza] needs her heart to be safe."

Tim also is keeping his tech support job and his house in Texas because he's not "100% confident" in his relationship with Melyza. He also might return to the U.S. if he can't find another occupation in Colombia. "If Tim does not go all in, then they don't stand a chance," his therapist tells the camera, wary of Tim's plans.

Paper Trail

Jenny and Sumit wake up in their new apartment. "Sorry no magic happened last night. I was so tired," she laughs. For her first day back in India, they plan to explore their new neighborhood.

Over tea at a café, Jenny asks Sumit to see his divorce papers. He explains that only once it's finalized will he have papers, which seems outlandish. Regardless, he offers to bring Jenny to the courthouse to ask for the documents. "This time I'm promising it, we will get married," he assures her.

Moldy-locks and the Three Bears

Biniyam shows Ariela the apartment he found for them. As they drive up to a small alley, she jokes she's in a horror movie. Inside, she is still stunned. "It's terrible. The colors are depressing, it's dark, and obviously it's leftover decorations from whoever was renting it," Ariela complains. "This bathroom looks like something from one of the Saw movies. I can smell the mold."

Ariela is worried that her mom will not let her live in the home. She keeps laughing and hiding her face, but says, "inside I'm dying." She tells Biniyam she doesn't want to hurt his feelings but it's "terrible." He chides himself for disappointing her.

The apartment is actually pretty nice, but Ariela somehow expects more. Once again, she reminds the audience she's a "world traveler" and has lived in some "pretty precarious places" but this fully-furnished, modern apartment is somehow the worst she's seen. Dare we say, spoiled much?

"This horrible shitty apartment is giving me second thoughts about staying in Ethiopia," she tells the camera. Good thing she can always move back to live in her successful parents' New Jersey mansion again. "World traveler"-slash-father's secretary is not an actual job either.

Payment Problems

Jihoon asks Deavan to speak privately. He tells her they need to move as soon as possible, and she tells him he needs to help pay for the new apartment. "I know that you paid for everything until now," Jihoon says to Deavan. "I'll pay for everything from now on." But he also states he has no money and is still in debt.

The couple has issues trying to communicate through the translator device, which keeps mistranslating. "If I had known that you didn't have money, I wouldn't have come here," Deavan tells him. Jihoon begs her to stay for just a few months, but she says she'll leave with her mother instead.

"I'm really confused because I don't have anything to go back to, but I don't have anything here either," Deavan cries.

