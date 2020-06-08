'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Spinoff With Cast Reactions Coming to TLC (VIDEO)

If you tuned in every week to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and didn't get enough, you're in luck.

You'll get to see it from a new perspective in B90 Strikes Back. This remote spinoff will see the couples addressing the social media reactions for the Season 4 episodes, in the order they aired, plus the opinions of the Pillow Talk cast. Fans will be able to see what they have to say about some of the most talked-about moments from the season. It premieres Monday, June 22, at 8/7c.

See Also Follow the '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 Cast on Social Media From blocking Instagram accounts to investigating catfish schemes, this season focused heavily on social media. So why not follow the cast yourself?

"It's always a party on social media during 90 Day franchise premieres with burning questions, plenty of shade thrown and the funniest GIFs we've ever seen," Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC, said. "Our Before the 90 Days couples have been anxiously awaiting their chance to respond back to the social media universe, and now is their opportunity! We can't wait for the party to continue on Monday nights."

The cast members participating are: Stephanie (29, Yonkers, NY) and Erika (24, Australia), Ed (54, San Diego, California) and Rosemarie (23, Philippines), Avery (32, Seattle, Washington) and Ash (38, Australia), David (60, Las Vegas, Nevada), Yolanda (51, Las Vegas, Nevada), and Darcey (45, Middletown, Connecticut) and Tom (39, United Kingdom). The series is self-shot by the talent, as you can see in the preview below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Season 4 cast members not participating are: Lana, Geoffrey and Varya, Lisa and Usman, and Williams.

90 Day Fiancé: B90 Strikes Back, Series Premiere, Monday, June 22, 8/7c, TLC