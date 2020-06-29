'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': Just Landed (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.]

Infidelity, in-laws, and indefinite goodbyes are aplenty this week, plus the final couple is introduced. Let the drama begin.

Bottle Shock

Following Yazan's freak out last episode over Brittany's smuggled tequila, he explains to the camera that her actions felt like a personal attack on him and his culture. However, he still loves her and hopes their relationship will work.

In the car from the airport, Brittany tells him through her braces-filled smile to "shut the f**k up" and he's acting as though she's Muslim. "I'm American, I have my own culture," she tells Yazan, who is putting his hand in her face telling her to stop talking. He then calms down and asks if she's crying and tries to cheer her up, without much success.

"I'm here by myself. I don't have anybody here. I changed so much of my life for you and it's not even enough. I can't be myself, I can't do anything," Brittany responds. Yazan drops her off at the hotel, and that's that.

Mother-in-Law Problems

Jihoon packs to move to the new apartment as Deavan and her two children fly to Korea. As Jihoon prepares, his mother takes the opportunity to complain about how Deavan doesn't make an effort to impress her in-laws.

Jihoon meanwhile is more concerned about impressing Deavan's mother, Elicia, whom he calls "hot-headed." His mother laughs that Elicia seems the exact opposite of herself.

Meet Tim & Melyza

The final couple of the season is introduced. Dallas-based Tim, 34, calls himself the "American stereotype" as he carries his emotional support cat around a hardware store. He also apparently thinks of himself as a "cheese stick," his childhood nickname that he loving uses to describe his physical appearance. After hitting his rock bottom about a decade ago—he was arrested for breaking into cars—Tim went back to college in Iowa, where he met his girlfriend, 29-year-old Melyza.

"She's got a really nice butt," Tim describes the Colombian Melyza. They began dating after connecting at a bar. She was working as an au pair in Iowa, but she had to move to Boston for another position within a week of their relationship. The couple kept their romance alive long-distance, and after a year, Melyza had to move back to Colombia. Now, Tim is relocating to be with her in Medellin. Originally Melyza was going to apply for a K-1 visa to be in the U.S., but after losing faith in Tim, she is opting to test their relationship first in her hometown.

"Moving to Colombia is going to be very difficult but it's going to give me and Melyza the best shot to start the life together that we want," Tim tells the camera.

Family Farewell

Kenneth prepares to leave for Mexico "on a wing and a prayer" to be with fiancé Armando. While he's excited for his new relationship, Kenneth is understandably upset leaving his children and grandson. Through tears, he says goodbye to his family.

Baby Cool Biniyam

Ariela and her mother land in Ethiopia. Her boyfriend Biniyam is shown getting ready to pick them up. He lives in a one-bedroom house with his brother and sister-in-law. Both of his parents passed away when he was a teenager, and as the youngest child, Biniyam had to take care of himself. Today, he works as a personal trainer, club dancer, and MMA fighter.

Biniyam met Ariela on his way to MMA practice. She was waiting for a taxi, and they began flirting. While their pregnancy was unplanned, Biniyam is still over the moon about a baby. "I'm so excited to be a father again," he beams.

He meets up with his friends to work on his song under his artist name, Baby Cool. They briefly discuss his ex-wife. After four years together, Biniyam's ex-wife moved back to the U.S. with their son. He explains that Ariela is different because she trusts him, while his ex never did.

Hi, Infidelity

Tim has a mini going-away party with his pals. None of them know that he's planning on being in Colombia permanently though. When he announces his move, all of his friends congratulate him, saying how great Melyza is and how happy they are for him. Of course they wonder why Melyza isn't coming to the U.S. instead, and finally, Tim tells them the truth: he cheated on Melyza, and that's why she's wary of uprooting her life for him.

"Last year the distance between me and Melyza at that time was very difficult. I felt lonely and the girl I ultimately cheated with was a coworker...It got to a point where we did have a full-out intimate sexual encounter," Tim says in a confessional.

His friends express disgust and anger with Tim, with one even saying that she wants to "smack him" right now. "If I'm ever going to gain her trust back, this is something I've got to do to prove I'm committed to her," Tim cries.

Home Sweet Home

Jihoon and his parents pick up Deavan, Elicia, and the two toddlers. Deavan was caught off guard that her in-laws were at the airport. "This is not how I wanted Jihoon's parents to meet my mom," she confesses.

Deavan's mom Elicia embraces both Jihoon's mother and father in a large hug, but there is immediate tension between the two families. Their car isn't big enough for everyone, and Elicia is also worried about the driving safety standards in Korea. "Holy s**t, we're going to f**king die!" Elicia exclaims.

Eventually they arrive at Deavan and Jihoon's dilapidated rental apartment. Even Jihoon's mother expresses disproval of their new neighborhood. It seems like that is the one thing Elicia and Jihoon's mother agree on. "Maybe I'm just a spoiled American, but I don't want her to stay here," Elicia tells the camera.

Previews

Next week Ariela sees her new home with Biniyam, Jenny asks Sumit for proof of divorce papers, and Armando says goodbye to his parents. Tim also packs for Colombia, and Deavan tells Jihoon that she will leave with her mother since he has lied about his job.

Until next time!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Mondays, 9/8c, TLC