'The Bachelor' Finale Part 1: Peter's Mom Has Real Concerns About Madison (RECAP)

Well, it's down to the final two on The Bachelor, and by the end of this two-night special, Peter Weber will need to make a choice between Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. Tonight's episode kicks off in Alice Springs with Peter meeting up with his mom, dad, and brother who will help him choose between his final women.

Peter tells them about both women — specifically how Hannah Ann got the first impression rose and Madison got the first one-on-one date. But when the pilot touches on the fact that Madi gave him an ultimatum about being intimate with the others in the fantasy suite, they appear to be abnormally concerned. Kind of weird to see parents so invested in their child's sex life, but I digress.

First up to meet the family is Hannah Ann, who the parents seem extra excited about, especially now after learning that she probably slept with their son. Again, weird. It doesn't take long for Peter's parents to fall in love with the model, who pulls both of them aside to gush about the pilot. "It was love at first sight," she reveals. "I haven't told him that and like, that might sound crazy but it's so true."

But even with Hannah Ann being the "perfect woman," he's still conflicted. When Peter's dad asks if he's leaning one way or the other, he refuses to answer. "I just don't know how I'm going to do this," he says, adding that Hannah Ann has made things much easier on him than Madison, who's still giving him grief for being intimate with the other women.

The next day, it's time for Madison to meet his parents, but Peter pulls her aside to speak beforehand. Madison opens up about how she's still struggling with everything that's happened. She tells him that before his sex confession, she was 100% ready and willing to say yes to a proposal but now she's unsure.

Will Nick Viall Join Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' Season? The former Bachelor and the show's producers are either teasing us or something is in the works...

"I walked away from our last conversation at dinner really frustrated and really hurt," she says. "That night you really just put your feelings and your needs and your wants way above mine and that was really hurtful."

She admits she's been holding back in her feelings with Peter — and is "hanging on by a thread" at this point. Peter reminds her he knows what it's like to be on her side of the situation. After all, it wasn't too long ago he was also sleeping with Hannah B. in a windmill during last season of The Bachelorette.



But still, Madi seems checked out. Completely defeated. Ready to give up. Peter tells her that she has to meet him half way.

"Love isn't the issue. That's not the problem," she says, adding that it's "all this other crap" that is the problem. But even with her feeling conflicted, she finally tells Peter that she loves him and his reaction is totally adorable. "I'm all smiles for the rest of the day," he says.

Now, on a better note, the pair walk in to meet with Peter's family, who seem apprehensive about Madison off the bat. Within 30 seconds, they start talking about how Madison and Peter haven't slept together and I am SO CONFUSED why this is such a normal topic to have with his family.

'The Bachelor' Finale Promises 'an Ending Peter Won't See Coming' (VIDEO) Get an exclusive first look at the two-night Season 24 finale, which sees the Bachelor torn between Madison and Hannah Ann.

Peter's dad seems concerned once again by this confession, and pulls Madison aside to question if she thinks they're compatible. Clearly, Peter is a fan of the physical act of love... and Madison is saving herself for marriage. So apparently according to his dad, there's NO WAY these two could work.



Peter's brother and mom also seem skeptical about the fact that Madison is a virgin. Barbara flat out tells Madi that she doesn't think their lifestyles line up at all, and it opens up her eyes quite a bit. She ends up leaving the date feeling like maybe they don't have as much in common as they previously thought.

After Madi leaves, Peter's mom instantly breaks down in tears. She tells him that Hannah Ann is a gem and she's madly in love with him, so for him to even consider Madison would be wrong.

"Madison's a sweet girl. Lovely girl. But Hannah Ann is an angel on earth and I want him to make the right choice," she says. "All I can do is pray that God enlightens him."



Peter's mom continues to have a full blown emotional breakdown and she finally mutters her iconic line, "Don't let her go. Bring her home. Bring her home to us," she says, and Peter's brother and father agree. They don't see why he would ever choose Madison when Hannah Ann is still an option. Peter tells his mom to stop, and seems visibly distraught over his family's opinions of Madison.

"I can't help it that I want Madi more than Hannah," he says.

After the family dates, Peter meets with each of the final two women for one last one-on-one date. First up is Madison, who Peter takes on a helicopter ride to see Ayers Rock. He's hopeful that she will continue to open up with him and they can progress with their relationship, despite his family's disapproval.

But things quickly take a turn for the worse. Madison sits down and tells Peter that she's willing to walk away from the show so he can find what he's really looking for on his journey. "I realize how different we are, when it comes to marriage, when it comes to faith," she says. "I wouldn't want you to feel like you have to change any of that for someone you want to be with."

She continues telling him that she has to be realistic in the situation. "I don't know that we're the best for each other," she says before leaving.

In the car ride home, Madison breaks down in tears. "I'm gonna miss him every day. To walk away from someone you love is the worst feeling in the world," she says.

With Madison gone, Peter needs to put it together because he still has one more final date left with Hannah Ann. And you know what makes everything better? Kangaroos, apparently. Together, they feed baby kangaroos together and Peter seems to be OK with hiding how brokenhearted he is over Madison's departure.



"I just want you to know how much I appreciate you being there for me and never wavering," he tells Hannah Ann, but she can still tell something is off.

"I want Peter to look at me and be certain of his feelings," she says.

During the nighttime portion of their date, Hannah Ann struggles with the fact that Peter still seems torn. "I've given and I've given and I've given and I just want something in return. It's hard being so certain and so sure of someone and just not getting that in return," she says. "You just seem not completely there."