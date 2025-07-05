Sharkfest Begins, the Business of Marriage in ‘Gilded Age,’ Hitting Home Runs, Foundlings on ‘Grantchester’

National Geographic launches its annual Sharkfest with filmmaker Bertie Gregory filming great whites without a cage. HBO‘s The Gilded Age turns a betrothal into a business negotiation. A sports documentary charts the history of the Home Run Derby. Grantchester reveals more about the vicar’s past when he visits a struggling home for foundlings.

National Geographic/Dan Beecham

Sharks Up Close With Bertie Gregory

Series Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: The famed British wildlife photographer (Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory) gets wet in a dazzling special launching 25 original hours of the annual Sharkfest extravaganza. In the special, Gregory travels to South Africa to brave the shallows and swim among great white sharks minus the usual protective cage to better capture the marine predators in their natural habitat. Followed by the premieres of two six-part series: Investigation Shark Attack (9/8c), with a report on “California Great Whites,” and Super Shark Highway (10/9c), which explores two of Australia’s busiest shark migration routes.

Karolina Wojtasik / HBO

The Gilded Age

9/8c

SUNDAY: What’s love got to do with it? Apparently not a lot in the late 1880s, as poor rich girl Gladys Russell (Taissa Farmiga) finds herself a mere pawn in the negotiations between her robber-baron father George (Morgan Spector) and a money-hungry Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb), who seeks her hand and fortune if not her heart. In a happier development, Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) is wooed by handsome Dr. Kirkland (Jordan Donica) in Newport. But will her family’s more modest pedigree pass muster with his parents, played by Broadway royalty, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Phylicia Rashad? The episode title says it all: “Love Is Never Easy.”

Roku

Going, Going, Gone: The Magic of the Home Run

Documentary Premiere

SUNDAY: From MLB Studios, a new documentary revisits the history of the Home Run Derby, and the mythic allure of the home run itself, as a curtain raiser to the annual event, scheduled for July 14 at Atlanta’s Truist Park on the eve of the MLB All-Star Game. The Daily Show veteran Roy Wood Jr. hosts the special, with commentary from players including Home Run Derby champs Pete Alonso and Teoscar Hernández plus Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Jazz Chisholm and broadcasters Chris Berman and Bob Costas. Baseball great Albert Pujols, who hit 703 career home runs, makes a special appearance.

Kudos / ITV / MASTERPIECE

Grantchester

9/8c

SUNDAY: In one of the season’s stronger episodes, Alphy (Rishi Nair) leaves the vicarage to visit a place with which he has a deep personal connection: a home for foundlings that’s on the chopping block to be closed. His dear friend the Rev. Stuart Potts (Downton Abbey‘s Paul Copley) barely seems in control of the children, who manifest their concern about losing their home with bizarre behaviors including voodoo dolls and a Ouija board. When a death occurs, Alphy calls in DI Georgie (Robson Green), who gains crucial new insight into Alphy’s past. Back in Grantchester, Georgie’s wife Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) makes a bold career move, while housekeeper Mrs. C (Tessa Peake-Jones) becomes understandably concerned about Leonard’s (Al Weaver) drinking.

Alamy

Monty Python & the Holy Grail

SUNDAY: On its 50th anniversary, the comedy troupe’s delirious reimagining of the King Arthur legend forms the first half of a Monty Python double feature starting at 8/7c. Come for the Knights who say “Ni!” and stay for the even more irreverent Monty Python’s Life of Brian (10/9c) from 1979.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: