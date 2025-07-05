Alyssa Milano shared a gut-wrenching tribute to Julian McMahon, her Charmed “TV husband,” in the wake of his death at 56.

On Saturday, July 5, the actress, 52, took to Instagram with a post dedicated to her former co-star, who died on July 2 at his Clearwater, Florida, home after a battle with cancer.

“I’m heartbroken,” Milano declared alongside a carousel of photos of her and the late actor. “Julian McMahon was magic. That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up — not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding.”

Milano played Phoebe Halliwell, McMahon’s character Cole Turner’s love interest, in the beloved fantasy drama series, which ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006.

“We spent years together on Charmed — years of scenes, stories, and so many in-between moments,” she continued. “He made me feel safe as an actor. Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other.”

In her post, Milano also shared that McMahon was “more than my TV husband,” explaining, “He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares. The kind who tells you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable — but always with love.”

The actress also shared her condolences for McMahon’s wife, Kelly Paniagua, and his daughter, Madison.

To conclude her update, Milano wrote, “Losing him feels unreal. Too soon. Too unfair. Rest, my friend. I’ll carry your laugh with me. Forever Cole. Forever Julian. 🕊️💔.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa)

In the comments, Milano’s followers shared words of support for the bereaved actress.

One Instagram user wrote, “Phoebe & Cole Forever! ❤️.”

Another shared, “I thought of you when I heard the sad news. I loved watching the two of you. Your chemistry together was so awesome to watch.💔.”

A different Instagram user echoed, “The two of you impacted my childhood in a way I could never explain. Such an immense loss, rip. 😢,”

Someone else pointed out, “Way too many losses in our dear Charmed family in just one year, Shannen [Doherty] now Julian…So tragic. May he rest in peace… 🫶🏼💙.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan commented, “Phoebe and Cole were my favorite love story. It couldn’t have been anything better than what we were given. Rewatching Charmed keeps getting more difficult each time but it is the safest place I can go to when things get dark. Thank you and thank you Julian, the one and only mighty Belthazor. ❤️.”

In the wake of McMahon’s death, Charmed actors and co-stars from other projects also shared heartfelt tributes on social media.

Charmed, streaming on Peacock and Prime Video