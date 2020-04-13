Meet the Cast of ‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’ (PHOTOS)

Zoe Jewell
4 Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Listen to Your Heart Cast
ABC
trevor-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Trevor

Hometown: Ecino, California

Age: 29

Genre: Country Pop

“Trevor started his music career early, picking up his first guitar at age 13. From 9 to 5, he is working a day job; but when the sun goes down, he’s playing gigs and writing music in LA. In 2018, Trevor made it to the Top 25 on American Idol and is now hoping to be No. 1 in someone’s heart. He is hoping to date a woman who is secure enough to know that when Trevor is in, he’s all in! Maybe another musician is exactly what he needs?”

Danny Bachelor Listen to Your Heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Danny

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, California

Age: 26

Genre: Singer-Songwriter

“A native of Los Angeles, Danny has over 1 million followers online, but he hasn’t been able to find the one who will follow back his heart. He gained internet fame thanks to original songs and musical impersonations. Danny has been burned in past relationships, but he hasn’t let that keep him down. Danny knows he falls hard and fast but feels a true connection will come with a woman he knows can handle his serious along with his silly.”

jamie-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Jamie

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Age: 21

Genre: Country

“Jamie is the sweet and fun-loving girl next door who knows her way around a six-string guitar. From an early age, she knew she wanted a career in music. After leaving liberal arts college for the prestigious Berklee College of Music, Jamie was ready to pursue her musical aspirations. As a budding artist, it’s important for her to be taken seriously and to prove to her family that she can make it big! Jamie is ready for the real deal when it comes to music and love. Even after going on 100 dates this year, she still hasn’t found someone who can make her heart sing. She has dated a lot of off-key men, but this time, she’s hoping to hit the right note.”

gabe-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Gabe

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Age: 28

Genre: Soul, Folk

“Gabe, the all-American, Texas-born performer, athlete and community organizer takes the definition of triple threat to the next level. From football to fiscal calendars, Gabe handles it all while still being an active member of the Christian Ministry. Gabe takes pride in inspiring and motivating others but is still looking for someone who can be his own motivation. He’s looking for his Corinthians: 31 woman, someone he can honor and trust with his heart. He’s hoping he can find that here and to that we say, ‘Amen!’”

jack-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Jack

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Age: 38

Genre: Country

“Born and raised in Brazil to a family of musical missionaries, Jack is now on the musical grind as a modern-day cowboy. You can find this single dad playing live most nights to support his 3-year-old son. Ever since he and his ex split, Jack hasn’t found the right partner to shape a future with. He is dedicated to his musical dreams but hopes he can finally find the woman who can be his duet partner on and off stage.”

julia-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Julia

Hometown: Wayne, Pennsylvania

Age: 27

Genre: Pop

“Julia sang before she could talk. Her music career began in the theater at age 6. She started recording original songs professionally by age 15. Julia struggled with cystic fibrosis throughout her life but because of recent breakthroughs in medicine, Julia has fully recovered and has a second chance at life, music and love. Now, she cannot wait to meet her husband! Julia’s looking for a man who will go the distance with her, singing all the way.”

josh-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Josh

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Age: 31

Genre: Country & Pop

“When Josh was 22, he was a deputy sheriff and married his high school sweetheart. He had everything he thought he wanted. After eight years of being on the force, Josh realized that he wasn’t happy in his career or his marriage and left both to pursue his music dreams. He recently moved to Nashville and has earned the nickname ‘The Singing Uber Driver.’ Now that he is back on route, he is looking for someone to sit shotgun alongside him and go for the ride of his life.”

mariana-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Mariana

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Age: 23

Genre: R&B, Pop

“Mariana may look sweet, but this Texas girl also has some spice! With Mexican and Puerto Rican roots, she was raised by her single dad who is her ultimate superhero. Many of her relatives are musically inclined and she naturally gravitated towards R&B and pop. She considers herself a romantic with her head in the clouds. Now, Mariana is ready to find a man who will love her heart and her dreams.”

matt-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Matt

Hometown: Encino, California

Age: 32

Genre: Neo-Soul

“Growing up watching his father tour the country as a musician, Matt caught the bug early on and moved to Los Angeles to chase his lifelong dream of being a successful musician. Matt has dedicated his life to his music and band Brother Stone & The Get Down, which he co-leads alongside his cousin. Being laser-focused on his music has meant sacrificing a love life. He wants a down-to-earth girl to share his life and dreams with, on and off the tour bus.”

cheyenne-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Cheyenne

Hometown: Lawndale, California

Age: 23

Genre: R&B

“Cheyenne was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. At 8 years old, Cheyenne started singing in the children’s church choir and fell in love with music. Now, Cheyenne is making her own music and has dreams of being a pop sensation. She has been single for five years because she is holding out for a true connection with a good man. She has struggled to find men that have her same strong Christian values and hopes to find someone with masculine energy, a good sense of humor and strong morals. She wants to date a musician because she thinks they will understand her on a deeper level.”

mel-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Mel

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Age: 27

Genre: Indie Rock

“Brought up in the Midwest, Mel was adopted from Seoul, Korea, with her two younger siblings. This indie-rock chick grew up singing at her church and attended Bethel University. Realizing that music was her true passion, she enrolled at Berklee College of Music where she studied songwriting and performance arts. When it comes to love, Mel truly dislikes the modern dating world and claims that she’s not easy to fall in love with. While she hates the existence of dating apps, Mel is excited to find love in a unique way and finally swipe right.”

michael-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Michael Todd

Hometown: Atwater, California

Age: 31

Genre: Singer-Songwriter

“Michael Todd – the man with two first names – is the life of the party, quick-witted, and has a personality that’s almost as big as his rock anthems. But underneath the glossy surface is a prolific singer-songwriter looking for his soul mate. After spending time in L.A., he is back in his hometown, where he finds that most people have already settled down. Michael Todd comes into this experience ready for the next phase of life, meeting someone who will rock & roll his world.”

natasha-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Natascha

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Age: 33

Genre: Pop

“With a Chilean and French background, Natascha is a pop singer with an international flair. You can find Natascha bouncing around the globe performing with some of the best musicians in the world. Unfortunately, her success in music has not translated to her love life. Natascha is looking for a mature man who shares her values and lust for life. Recently out of a long-distance relationship, she is ready to find someone who spoils her with the love she truly deserves.”

russell-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Russell

Hometown: New York, New York

Age: 26

Genre: American Folk

“Russell puts his heart and soul into his music. It just hasn’t quite made perfect sense with someone else yet. He grew up in Indiana but now lives and performs in New York. He may seem quiet and shy at first, but his experience shows he has much more to share. When Russell isn’t playing his axe, he is throwing them, as a knife-throwing and archery instructor. Women may swoon from his teen idol looks, but true love for Russell will come with someone who can get him to put his guard down.”

ruby-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Ruby

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Age: 25

Genre: Indie Pop

“Ruby is no stranger to trying to combine love with music, as she has dated fellow band members in the past. She started playing violin at 2 years old and soon became the youngest fiddle player to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. She has gone on to play with the likes of Lady Gaga and Willie Nelson but has recently been focused on a solo career. Ruby admits she is a relationship-oriented girl though, so she comes to Listen to Your Heart looking once again to hit the right notes with someone as talented as herself.”

ryan-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Ryan

Hometown: Dearborn Heights, Michigan

Age: 28

Genre: Jazz, Funk, Pop, R&B

“Ryan aspired to become a pop star early on, so he started playing guitar at a very young age. He found his roots as an artist when he rented a house in Nova Scotia on a secluded lake to write and produce his original music. Recently breaking up with his girlfriend of two years, Ryan has been unlucky in romance and has struggled to find someone who respects his musical aspirations. Ryan is looking for someone who understands the unique challenges of dating an artist. He has never dated a musician and is excited to finally give it a shot.”

rudi-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Rudi

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Age: 24

Genre: R&B, Pop

“This 24-year-old is not shy when it comes to long-term relationships and admits that the last seven months is the longest amount of time that she’s been single. Looking for the right partner, Rudi knows that she has a crazy side to her and wants a man that can handle it and throw it right back at her. When Rudi sings her heart out, she is a force to be reckoned with and has even performed as an opening act in front of 20,000 people at Lollapalooza. Rudi is looking for that crazy love and forever partner in romance and music.”

sheridan-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Sheridan

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Age: 27

Genre: R&B Soul Pop

“There is more to a rock star than just long hair and tattoos, especially for Sheridan. Aside from playing guitar and working on his vocals, Sheridan enjoys reading about social sciences and diving into holistic remedies. But when it comes to music, Sheridan doesn’t play around. Sheridan puts the work in to make his dreams come true by living out of his car during self-funded tours across the country. He’s dedicated to love just as much as he’s dedicated to music: All he needs is someone to share the driver’s seat with. He may even let her control the radio!”

savannah-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Savannah

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Age: 25

Genre: Acoustic Pop

“Taking the safe route might be cool for some, but not for this southern bombshell. After years of working a normal corporate job, Savannah realized she could not play it safe anymore. Savannah quit her job, packed her bags and moved to Nashville in hopes of finding a life partner making it big in Music City! It’s only been a few months, but she’s bringing the heat to Nashville’s music hot spots. When it comes to love, Savannah’s hasn’t been hitting the right notes. Now that her music is in the right place, she’s ready to find someone to share it with.”

brandon-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Brandon

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Age: 34

Genre: American Folk Pop

“Life on the move is not easy, especially for someone like Brandon. For years, Brandon was a Marine, protecting and serving his country. Writing and performing music was a way for him to entertain and motivate the soldiers he served alongside. But as he moved up in the ranks, his love life sank, when he returned from the war to find the love of his life had moved on without him. Now, Brandon is looking for an independent woman to make beautiful music with and start a new chapter of life.”

bekah-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Bekah

Hometown: Washington, DC

Age: 25

Genre: Musical Theater

“She may seem small, but Bekah has a voice that packs a punch! She’s proud to be a strong representative for musical theater nerds everywhere! Growing up in Arkansas with her three older sisters, Bekah was always pushed to follow her dreams. After receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater, Bekah’s ready to let the world see what she can do. Her career has been steadily on the up and up, but her love life has fallen flat. Bekah has been the understudy in love for long enough – she is ready to finally be the leading lady in someone’s life.”

bri-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Bri

Hometown: Provo, Utah

Age: 28

Genre: Pop

“A stunning and sweet soul, Bri hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to romance. Previously engaged, she’s tired of the immaturity and commitment fears of the men she has loved in the past. But after all the heartbreak she’s been through, Bri refuses to give up and is ready to find something real and long lasting. Living in Utah and focusing on her music career for the last five years, Bri has been waiting to find that perfect someone who not only accepts her passion for music but someone who wants to share it with her.”

chris-listen-to-your-heart
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Chris

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Age: 30

Genre: Soul

“As a wedding singer, Chris is surrounded by love all the time. Growing up in Tampa, Florida, to Caribbean parents, Chris was always encouraged to find love and follow his dreams. After losing his father, Chris has been motivated to pursue his passion of having a music career, no matter the cost. Chris is looking for a woman he can sing to and grow old with, and it doesn’t hurt if she can hold a tune as well. After years of being the singer at a wedding, he is ready for his love story.”

1 of

ABC’s newest music-themed Bachelor spinoff, Listen to Your Heart, has finally arrived and as you get to know the cast of the inaugural season on-screen, you can get to know them further here.

From aspiring country stars living in Nashville to hopeful pop prodigies trying to get their big break in Los Angeles, these contestants will all be trying to find love among this crop of musicians.

First Look at 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart' (VIDEO)
Related

First Look at 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart' (VIDEO)

In the gallery above, meet the aspiring hopefuls looking for love in this new series and sound off with your feelings on the crew in the comments below.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Series Premiere, Monday, April 13, 8/7c, ABC

The Bachelor

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Howie Mandel and The Rybka Twins on AGT
1
‘AGT’: Howie Mandel Under Fire for Comments About Rybka Twins
James Holzhauer on The Chase
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Mocks ABC for Embarrassing ‘The Chase’ Snafu
Charles Vandervaart, John Bell, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and Izzy Meikle-Small in 'Outlander' Season 7
3
‘Outlander’: The Frasers Flee as Ian Reunites With William & Rachel in Episode 6
Ben Napier incredible weight loss
4
‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Details His Incredible Weight Loss
Jeopardy-July-18-2023
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Extremely Close Final Jeopardy Round