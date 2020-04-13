Meet the Cast of ‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’ (PHOTOS)
ABC’s newest music-themed Bachelor spinoff, Listen to Your Heart, has finally arrived and as you get to know the cast of the inaugural season on-screen, you can get to know them further here.
From aspiring country stars living in Nashville to hopeful pop prodigies trying to get their big break in Los Angeles, these contestants will all be trying to find love among this crop of musicians.
In the gallery above, meet the aspiring hopefuls looking for love in this new series and sound off with your feelings on the crew in the comments below.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Series Premiere, Monday, April 13, 8/7c, ABC
