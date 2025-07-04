10 Best ‘Gilmore Girls’ Episodes, Ranked

Gilmore Girls turns 25 this fall (October 5, to be exact), and it’s still one of our favorite shows of all time. Although it’s unclear whether or not there will be a full cast reunion taking place for the milestone anniversary, we wanted to get ahead of the celebrations by offering a thousand yellow daisies to some of our favorite episodes.

Whether or not you’ve seen the show once or binge it every fall, there are moments from Gilmore Girls that are simply impossible to forget. Whether it’s Lorelai’s (Lauren Graham) coffee-obsessed personality and uncanny ability to quote old movies, or Rory’s (Alexis Bledel) straight-A student turned wildcard mentality, there’s something special about every character in the show that deserves to be celebrated and remembered after 25 years.

In honor of this timeless TV masterpiece, we’re ranking the 10 most iconic Gilmore Girls episodes.

Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Available Now, Netflix