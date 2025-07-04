10 Best ‘Gilmore Girls’ Episodes, Ranked

Elizabeth Corallo
Comments
Luke and Lorelai kiss; Lorelai as a painting; Jess and Rory have a picnic
Gilmore Girls turns 25 this fall (October 5, to be exact), and it’s still one of our favorite shows of all time. Although it’s unclear whether or not there will be a full cast reunion taking place for the milestone anniversary, we wanted to get ahead of the celebrations by offering a thousand yellow daisies to some of our favorite episodes.

Whether or not you’ve seen the show once or binge it every fall, there are moments from Gilmore Girls that are simply impossible to forget. Whether it’s Lorelai’s (Lauren Graham) coffee-obsessed personality and uncanny ability to quote old movies, or Rory’s (Alexis Bledel) straight-A student turned wildcard mentality, there’s something special about every character in the show that deserves to be celebrated and remembered after 25 years.

 In honor of this timeless TV masterpiece, we’re ranking the 10 most iconic Gilmore Girls episodes.

Lauren Graham as Lorelai serenading Luke at karaoke
10. “Lorelai? Lorelai?” (Season 7 Episode 20)

Lorelai and Luke (Scott Patterson) have long broken up, and Lorelai’s marriage to Rory’s father, Christopher (David Sutcliffe), has recently ended. Still, Lorelai finds herself serenading her ex-fiancée and the love of her life, Luke, at a karaoke night she attends with Rory and Lane (Keiko Agena). Her rendition of “I Will Always Love You” sends a shock wave throughout Stars Hollow, making her the star of the town gossip.

Alexis Bledel as Rory gets bailed out by her mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham)
9. “A House Is Not a Home” (Season 5 Episode 22)

As Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) says to Rory a few episodes after this, “Why did you drop out of Yale?” This is the episode of the unforgettable downfall of Rory Gilmore. After facing harsh criticism from her boss, and the father of her current boyfriend, Mitch Huntzberger (Gregg Henry), Rory goes on a bender with Logan (Matt Czuchry) and ends up stealing a yacht. This lands her in prison, where Lorelai bails her out and the two have a massive fight, pushing Rory straight to the depths of hell: Her grandparents’ house. She chooses to take a break from school to serve her time and figure out her life after this wild ride. After 20 years, Lorelai is finally rubbing off on her! Speaking of, Lorelai proposes to Luke, and the June 3 countdown begins.  

Lauren Graham as Lorelai in the painting 'The Festival of Living Art'
8. "The Festival of Living Art” (Season 4 Episode 7)

It might be surprising that this episode is on the list, but hear me out. It stands out for its unique premise, where the residents of Stars Hollow must rush to put together a show that is entirely mimed by painting their faces to fit into recreated art portraits. The images of Lorelai as one of a dancing couple in Renoir’s “Dance at Bougival” and Rory as a dashing madame in Parmigianino’s “Antea” are hilarious and fitting for their characters. It’s just a quirky, well-written, and aesthetic episode that’s full of classic Stars Hollow charm.

Alexis Bledel and Liza Weil face off their high school nemesis, Francy, in the Chilton bathroom
7. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life “Spring” (Season 1 Episode 2)

Although the Gilmore Girls revival is not nearly as enjoyable as the original series (it’s hard to recreate that kind of magic once it ends), the “Spring” episode comes close. Rory and Paris (Liza Weil) return to Chilton to give pep talks to some of the students, where they face a blast from the past in the hallways (and bathrooms), while Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Lorelai start therapy.  Doesn’t every overly ambitious teenage girl dream of returning to their high school with a success story? It’s an iconic moment for them. On that note, doesn’t every overly ambitious teenage girl dream of attending a therapy session with her mother? Maybe not so much, but it’s also nice to see Lorelai and Emily working on their relationship (however begrudgingly). 

Rory and Jess have a picnic on the lake
6. “A-Tisket, A-Tasket" (Season 2 Episode 13)

In this memorable masterpiece of Y2K television, Jess and Dean (Jared Padalecki) bid against each other to win a date with Rory at the Stars Hollow annual Picnic Basket Auction. For fans of this Rory love triangle, this episode is addictive. Luke and Lorelai also have their fair share of “will they, wont they” in this episode when Luke bids on Lorelai’s (very popular) basket and wins. It’s a cute episode that highlights the small-town charm of Stars Hollow, mixed with the Hallmark-esque romance of the two main stars as they are flirted with through baskets.

Lauren Graham at her graduation as Lorelai wearing a cap and gown
5. “Lorelai’s Graduation Day” (Season 2 Episode 21)

Seeing the proud smile on Lorelai’s face as she graduates from business school with her parents in the crowd is a heartwarming sight. It’s satisfying to see Lorelai complete school after being a teen mom all on her own, and to finally have the support of her family in reaching her goals beyond motherhood. It’s a rare, beautiful moment where Lorelai and her parents put their differences aside and celebrate this success as a family. A little less fuzzy but also an iconic Gilmore move, Rory skips school in this episode to see Jess in New York.

Liza Weil throws her arms up in excitement
4. “It’s Just Like Riding a Bike” (Season 7 Episode 19)

“Who’s laughing now, Harvard?” said Paris Geller after opening her acceptance letter from Harvard Medical School. After being rejected from her dream school — she spent all four years of high school competing against Rory to secure her spot — Paris finally gets the big envelope from Harvard. She attended Harvard Medical School and became a very successful OB-GYN. Paris really is that girl. This episode stands out as one of the best for a fan-favorite supporting character.

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel at the gates of Harvard
3. “The Road Trip to Harvard” (Season 2 Episode 4)

The queen of making impulsive decisions, Lorelai Gilmore, strikes again. After hastily ending her engagement with the romantic English teacher from Chilton, Max Medina (Scott Cohen), Lorelai and Rory rush off to Massachusetts for a girls trip to Harvard. This sort of diva behavior is one of the many reasons why Lorelai is an iconic character and deserves the recognition she gets.

Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson kiss on Lorelai's porch
2. “Raincoats and Recipes” (Season 4 Episode 22)

Finally, they kiss. Luke and Lorelai spent four seasons teasing us with their “friendship” (which I put heavily in quotes because they were never meant to be just friends) until they finally took the next step by sharing a kiss on Lorelai’s porch. After eight years of yearning and watching Lorelai go through men like they’re bags of chips (or in her case, cups of coffee), Luke finally gets his chance with the chaotic and captivating Gilmore girl. Rory’s actions in this episode, however, are not as iconic because she essentially ruins her ex-boyfriend’s new marriage by taking a trip down memory lane with him… in her bedroom. Although Rory’s affair is not commendable, it’s certainly memorable.

Alexis Bledel hands back an engagement ring to Matt Czuchry at Rory's graduation
1. “Unto the Breach” (Season 7 Episode 21)

The final episode of the long, heartwarming series ends with a shock: Rory rejects Logan’s proposal. Ironically, she ends up having an affair with him in the revival, and many fans wish the two never broke up (including myself, honestly). However, Rory’s decision to follow in her mother’s footsteps and choose herself over any man when she isn’t ready to settle down is worth its daisies. It’s iconic, she’s a girlboss, and she finally starts to decenter herself from what’s expected of her. Rory gains a new level of independence with this decision. It’s a shame that it didn’t pay off in the revival, and maybe it should have, but it was still a powerful choice. 

Scott Patterson shoves Milo Ventimiglia into a lake
Honorable Mention: “Nick & Nora/Sid & Nancy” (Season 2 Episode 5)

Luke shoves Jess into a lake. He deserved it.

