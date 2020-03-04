'The Bachelor' Finale Promises 'an Ending Peter Won't See Coming' (VIDEO)

Is Peter Weber about to get his heart broken in the Bachelor Season 24 finale?

It sure seems to be heading in that direction in TV Insider's exclusive first look at the two-night conclusion of the pilot's dramatic season. And though the promo starts off with Peter holding a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring, and promising "when I love someone, I will never surrender," the rest of the teaser doesn't seem so promising.

"I'm so in love with both Madison and Hannah Ann," the 28-year-old says over footage of both women crying in various settings. He then adds, "We'll see if love can conquer all."

From there, we once again get a sneak peek at Chris Harrison dropping some mysterious bombshell on Peter, as a voiceover teases "the season's biggest questions, finally answered." And speaking of familiar footage, it wouldn't be a finale promo without Barbara tearfully telling her son to "bring her home to us!" But who is she?

So will he get his girl? Seems more likely he'll end up blindsided, as the clip hints at "an ending Peter won't see coming." Yikes!

Watch the full clip above and be sure to tune in Monday and Tuesday to find out if he gets his happily ever after!

The Bachelor, 2-Night Finale, Monday & Tuesday, 8/7c, ABC