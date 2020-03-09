What Time Does 'The Bachelor' Finale Start? Details on Peter's Ending

For weeks, fans have been waiting to find out how this season of The Bachelor will unfold — and now, the wait is officially over. The highly anticipated Bachelor finale kicks off tonight and if the shocking teaser trailer is any indication, this ending will be unlike any other.

"When I love someone, I will never surrender," Peter Weber says in the clip. "We'll see if love can conquer all."

Read on for everything you need to know about The Bachelor Season 24 finale!

'The Bachelor' Finale Promises 'an Ending Peter Won't See Coming' (VIDEO) Get an exclusive first look at the two-night Season 24 finale, which sees the Bachelor torn between Madison and Hannah Ann.

What time does The Bachelor finale start?

The pilot's journey will be coming to an end starting Monday, March 9 at 8/7c on ABC. However, this finale is a two-night special, so be sure to also tune in on Tuesday, March 10 at 8/7c for Part 2.

How long is The Bachelor finale?

It'll take a solid four hours for Peter to finally hand out his final rose. The finale takes place over two nights and each episode is two hours long.

When is the After the Final Rose special?

The After the Final Rose special will take place during Part 2 of the finale on March 10. Fans can expect to see pre-recorded footage as well as live footage in studio from Peter and the final women.

Will Nick Viall Join Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' Season? The former Bachelor and the show's producers are either teasing us or something is in the works...

How can I live stream The Bachelor?

You can watch both finale episodes on ABC.com/watch-live or via the ABC apps with a cable provider login.

Who is left on The Bachelor?

After weeks of narrowing down his choices, only two women remain. Peter's final two are Hannah Ann Sluss, a 23-year-old model from Knoxville, Tennessee and Madison Prewett, a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama. Both Hannah Ann and Madison have a strong hold on Peter's heart and he claims to be deeply in love with both of them.

"There’s no question how in love I am with Hannah Ann,” he says, referring to her as the "perfect woman." “But I think it’s obvious how badly I want to have Madi in my life forever… I am in love with her."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bachelor, Two-Night Finale, Monday and Tuesday, March 9 and 10, 8/7c, ABC