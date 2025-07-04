When Does ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ Come Out? Everything We Know About Kayce Dutton Series

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

The surviving Yellowstone siblings are getting their own spinoffs on different networks. There’s the Beth and Rip series that’s likely going to be on Paramount Network or exclusively on Paramount+, and there’s the Kayce Dutton spinoff that’s coming to CBS surprisingly soon.

Tentatively called Y: Marshals, Luke Grimes will reprise his role as Kayce Dutton in the series that will be a procedural following his life as a U.S. Marshal in Montana. This is a new job for Kayce, one that harkens back to his military roots and Livestock Association commissioner role as seen in Yellowstone.

Here’s an explainer on everything there is to know about Y: Marshals.

What is the Kayce Dutton Yellowstone spinoff about?

Y: Marshals stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

When does the Kayce Dutton Yellowstone spinoff, Y: Marshals, come out?

There’s not an exact premiere date for Y: Marshals yet, but it is confirmed to be a midseason premiere for the 2025-2026 season. It will air on Sundays at 9/8c starting in spring 2026 on CBS. The Sunday spring primetime lineup on the network will be the following:

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m.: Tracker

9:00 p.m. Y: Marshals

10:00 p.m.: Watson

Will Monica and Tate Dutton or anyone else from Yellowstone be in Y: Marshals?

With Grimes reprising his role, and with the show set in Montana like the original series, it’d be safe to assume that Kayce’s family will be part of the story. Kelsey Asbille and Brecken Merrill played Monica and Tate Dutton, Kayce’s wife and son, in Yellowstone. Grimes previously told People that there will be some “familiar faces” in the cast, as well as new ones.

We’d wager that Monica and Tate are of the returning characters, especially given the fact that their little family ended Yellowstone in a good place together living on the east camp of what was once the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and is now land owned by Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and the people of the Broken Rock Reservation.

Who is in the Y: Marshals cast?

Grimes is the only confirmed star so far. We’ll continue to report the latest updates, but again it’s likely that Asbille and Merrill will return in some capacity.

Is Taylor Sheridan making the Kayce Dutton Yellowstone spinoff?

Taylor Sheridan created every show in the Yellowstone universe and wrote them all on his own, but he’s not in the same roles for Y: Marshals, but he is still connected to the series.

Spencer Hudnut is showrunner and executive producer. Hudnut was previously the showrunner for CBS’ SEAL Team. Y: Marshals is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios with Sheridan along with David C. Glasser as executive producer for 101 Studios as well as John Linson, Art Linson, Hudnut, Luke Grimes, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Is there a Y: Marshals trailer?

Not yet, but with the series debuting next spring, you can bet on at least a trailer being released sometime in 2025.

Why is Kayce Dutton getting a spinoff?

Grimes himself was surprised by the development. The idea for Y: Marshals was pitched to Grimes about four months after Yellowstone‘s final season wrapped filming, he recently told People, and he was confused at first about how there was more story to tell about his character when his and his family’s storyline was left in such a place of completeness and peace at the end of Yellowstone.

“We definitely wanted to make sure to give it a real story and make it interesting and make it believable,” Grimes shared, saying that “if it was just like, ‘well, he’s happy’ — we’re just going to watch him be happy? That’s not very cool. But I’ll say this, the idea that was pitched to me is very, very good and very interesting and it really roped me in and I think it will rope the audience in as well.”

Grimes added that “nobody wanted [Yellowstone] to be over” and that saying goodbye to Kayce was like saying goodbye to family. “I don’t think the fans wanted it to be over. A lot of us actors kind of didn’t want it to be over, and the studio and network certainly didn’t want it to be over,” he said. It seems that’s the prevailing reason why Y: Marshals and the Beth and Rip spinoff are happening.

Stay tuned here as we continue to report updates on Y: Marshals.

Y: Marshals, Series Premiere, Spring 2026, CBS