'Bachelor' Contestants Alexa & Jasmine Address Rumors They're Dating

Two contestants from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, Jasmine Nguyen and Alexa Caves, are clarifying their relationship amid speculation that the two are dating.

Fans started questioning whether the two women — who were both eliminated from Peter’s Season 24 in Week 3 — are a couple after Jasmine shared a cozy-looking photo to Instagram on Sunday, March 1.

“Spoiler: we did find love after all,” Jasmine captioned the cute photo. Their fellow contestants from the season commented on the photo, including Natasha Parker who wrote, “Picture perfect boos.”

Bachelor in Paradise alum Clay Harbor furthered speculation after he shared a photo of the duo to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “My favorite #bachelornation couple.”

However, Alexa responded to the gossip on Tuesday, March 3 and revealed they’re not dating, but they are best friends.

“Hey! I wasn’t going to address this because I thought it would just blow over, but I see now I’m getting a lot of questions and the story seems to be getting bigger. We don’t want to mislead anyone,” she wrote.

She continued, “Jay and I are not dating. She’s one of my best friends. I’m sorry to get your hopes up! That would be a great story. She really just thought that was a cute caption and didn’t think much of it.

“Jay is beautiful, kind, down to earth and also very straight. He’s to our friendship @_jasminenguyen," she concluded.

Alexa, who does identify as sexually fluid, responded to questions about her sexuality following her elimination earlier this year.

“The amount of people that ask me about my sexuality in my DM’s is crazy. LOL, I’ve been getting it since the first episode. It is by far the question I get asked the most,” she posted.

“I’m fluid. I’ve been with women and I’ve been with men. I’m open-minded. To me this really isn’t a big deal. People in my life know this about me. But I thought that I’d share this because some people are curious and I’m not ashamed of who I am.”

