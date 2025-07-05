6 Lingering ‘Dexter’ Questions We Need ‘Resurrection’ to Answer

Michael C. Hall in 'Dexter: Resurrection'
Paramount+

He has risen! Despite his apparent death on Dexter: New Blood (the first Dexter sequel series), Michael C. Hall’s serial-killer-of-serial-killers lives to slay another day on Dexter: Resurrection.

As prequel series Dexter: Original Sin depicts what happened before the events of 2006’s Dexter, Resurrection will show what happens after both the original series and New Blood when it premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, July 11. That’s good news, because we still need answers to the Dexter and Dexter: New Blood questions below…

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in 'Dexter: New Blood'
Seacia Pavao/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

1. What has become of Dexter’s code?

In New Blood’s finale, Dexter makes one of his most egregious violations of the so-called “Code of Harry” — the rules father Harry Morgan (James Remar) enforced to put guardrails on Dexter’s murderous urges — as he kills the innocent Sergeant Logan (Alano Miller) in a jailbreak. So is the code null and void now, or is Dexter still trying to obey his father’s rules?

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan in 'Dexter: Resurrection'
Paramount+

2. Is Harrison following the code in his new life?

Dexter tells son Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott) about his “dark passenger” and his code in New Blood, and in the finale, Dexter realizes he himself must die to give Harrison a normal life. So Dex has Harrison shoot him, and Harrison then flees Iron Lake. But in the Resurrection trailer, Harrison isn’t exactly living a normal life. We see him dragging a corpse through a kitchen and getting to work with a meat cleaver. So who is he killing?

Julia Jones as Angela Bishop in 'Dexter: New Blood'
Seacia Pavao/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

3. Where is Angela Bishop?

In New Blood, Iron Lake Police Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) realizes love interest Jim Lindsay is actually an incognito Dexter Morgan. And after talking to Angel Batista (David Zayas), now Captain at Miami Metro, Bishop suspects that Dexter was the Bay Harbor Butcher. But Harrison shoots Dexter before Bishop can press the matter, and presumably, it’s Bishop who drives Dexter to the hospital in the flash-forward we see in Dexter: Original Sin. We gotta know — where is she now?

David Zayas as Angel Batista in 'Dexter: Resurrection'
Paramount+

4. What does Batista think about Dexter?

New Blood also shows Batista telling Bishop that Dexter’s Captain Maria LaGuerta (Luna Lauren Velez), his late ex-wife, believed Dexter to be the Bay Harbor Butcher. And in the Resurrection trailer, Batista tells Dexter that Bishop told him Dexter was the Bay Harbor Butcher. Batista is clearly on Dexter’s scent, but what does he actually believe?

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, Christina Robinson as Astor Bennett, and Preston Bailey as Cody Bennett in 'Dexter'
Randy Tepper/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

5. Where are Astor and Cody?

Before fathering Harrison in Dexter, the title character was a stepfather to Astor (Christina Robinson) and Cody Bennett (Preston Bailey), the kids of his wife, Rita Morgan (Julie Benz). Unfortunately, Rita falls victim to the Trinity Killer in Season 4, so Cody and Astor eventually move to Orlando to live with their grandparents. In Resurrection, will Dexter’s relationship to his stepchildren also be risen from the dead?

Desmond Harrington as Joey Quinn and C.S. Lee as Vince Masuka in 'Dexter'
Randy Tepper/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

6. Where are Quinn and Masuka?

The other major holdouts from Dexter’s days in Miami — who are still alive, that is — are his Miami Metro colleagues Joey Quinn (Desmond Harrington) and Masuka (C.S. Lee). Quinn, a homicide detective, had on-again off-again suspicions about Dexter but let him go after Dexter killed the man who killed Dexter’s sister, Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter), Quinn’s on-again off-again girlfriend. Forensic specialist Masuka, meanwhile, provided the original Dexter series with comic relief, as the character does in Dexter: Original Sin, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he reemerges in Resurrection with an ax to grind against his former coworker.

