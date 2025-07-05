He has risen! Despite his apparent death on Dexter: New Blood (the first Dexter sequel series), Michael C. Hall’s serial-killer-of-serial-killers lives to slay another day on Dexter: Resurrection.

As prequel series Dexter: Original Sin depicts what happened before the events of 2006’s Dexter, Resurrection will show what happens after both the original series and New Blood when it premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, July 11. That’s good news, because we still need answers to the Dexter and Dexter: New Blood questions below…

