6 Lingering ‘Dexter’ Questions We Need ‘Resurrection’ to Answer
He has risen! Despite his apparent death on Dexter: New Blood (the first Dexter sequel series), Michael C. Hall’s serial-killer-of-serial-killers lives to slay another day on Dexter: Resurrection.
As prequel series Dexter: Original Sin depicts what happened before the events of 2006’s Dexter, Resurrection will show what happens after both the original series and New Blood when it premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, July 11. That’s good news, because we still need answers to the Dexter and Dexter: New Blood questions below…
Dexter: New Blood, Series Premiere, Friday, July 11, Paramount+ With Showtime
1
‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Latest Ratings Reveal Big Swing
2
Julian McMahon Dies: ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ & ‘Nip/Tuck’ Actor Was 56
3
Everything We Know About ‘Y: Marshals’
4
‘The Resident’ Bosses Explain Why Series Was Canceled After 6 Seasons
5
‘The Price Is Right’: First Responder Opens Up About Appearing on Special Edition of Show