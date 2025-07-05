Kelly Clarkson abruptly canceled the opening weekend of her Las Vegas Residency, Studio Sessions — and fans aren’t happy.

On July 4, the American Idol alum, 43, took to Instagram with the last-minute announcement.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” Clarkson wrote in her update. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.”

She continued, “The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.”

Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions – The Las Vegas Residency was supposed to kick off at 11 p.m. on Independence Day at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. With her July 4 and July 5 shows canceled, she now has 16 performances scheduled through Nov. 15.

Still, Clarkson promised fans the production is “truly incredible.”

“The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong,” she concluded. “I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on.”

Fans of the Kelly Clarkson Show host were unimpressed with the decision, with many expressing their disappointment in the comments.

One disgruntled Instagram user wrote, “I’m a huge fan and flew here from Boston spending thousands on tickets and hotels to see your show tomorrow for my 40th birthday. I really want you to be healthy but cancelling this late has such a huge financial impact on your loyal fans 😭.”

Another pointed out, “She canceled an hour before the show is supposed to start.. you have to admit that is pretty wild.”

Someone shared, “Canceling the day of is so unprofessional fr. Idc if its Beyoncé, id be pissed lol,” as another echoed, “I’ve loved you for so long….. but fifteen minutes before the venue opened……. is not cool.”

However, others were more understanding with their responses, with one writing, “When you ACTUALLY sing live, you are allowed this grace. Rest that incredible instrument ❤️.”

A different fan commented, “Ughhhh I was so excited for opening night. We were ALL so excited waiting in line all day. I hope you feel better. ❤️‍🩹.”

Yet another shared, “Get well soon Kelly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Clarkson’s next Las Vegas residency show is set for Friday, July 11.

