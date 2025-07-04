Donald Trump Makes a Bold Claim About Paramount Lawsuit Settlement

Paramount Global has reached a settlement with President Donald Trump regarding his lawsuit over 60 Minutes, but there is debate over the exact terms of the settlement, particularly its monetary value.

As announced on Tuesday, July 1, Paramount Global said it would pay $16 million to Trump as part of the settlement. Trump previously sued the company after an episode of 60 Minutes in which he claimed his then-presidential rival, Kamala Harris, was edited in a way to make her look better during the election.

While many legal experts agreed Trump’s claims were baseless, the suit was taken seriously due in part to Paramount Global’s proposed merger with Skydance Media, which requires government approval.

However, on Thursday night, July 3, Trump claimed the settlement was more than the stated $16 million. Speaking with reporters in a motorcade back to the White House following a rally in Iowa, the President said, per the The Washington Post, “We did a deal for about $16 million plus $16 million, or maybe more than that in advertising. So it’s a combination of 16 plus 16. So it’s like $32 [million]. Maybe $35 million.”

Trump’s claims follow reports that Skydance Media CEO David Ellison has promised the President free advertising time on Paramount’s networks once the merger is finalized. On July 2, the New York Post cited an anonymous source claiming Ellison and Trump had reached a “side deal,” including PSAs and “other broadcast transmissions” valued between $15 million and $20 million.

Paramount Global has denied this, saying in a July 2 statement, “Contrary to some news reports or media speculation, Paramount’s settlement with President Trump does not include PSAs or anything related to PSAs. Paramount has no knowledge of any promises or commitments made to President Trump other than those set forth in the settlement proposed by the mediator and accepted by the parties. The material terms of the settlement agreement in principle are those disclosed by us yesterday.”

The statement from Trump’s legal team on July 1 also didn’t make any mention of potential PSAs and advertising as part of the agreement.

“With this record settlement, President Donald J. Trump delivers another win for the American people as he, once again, holds the Fake News media accountable for their wrongdoing and deceit,” the statement read. “CBS and Paramount Global realized the strength of this historic case and had no choice but to settle. President Trump will always ensure that no one gets away with lying to the American People as he continues on his singular mission to Make America Great Again.”