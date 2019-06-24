Fox Fall 2019 Premiere Dates: 'Empire,' 'The Masked Singer,' 'Prodigal Son' & More

Fox is bringing the Emmys, returning favorites, and new dramas and animated series to your TV screens this fall.

The network joined CBS, NBC, and The CW in announcing the fall premiere dates for its 2019-2020 season on Monday. It begins with the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards airing live coast-to-cast on Sunday, September 22.

The network then kicks off the seasons of its returning and new shows the next night with one of each, 9-1-1 and Prodigal Son. The rest of the lineup is filled with a mix of established favorites like Empire's final season, The Resident, and The Simpsons, and debuts like Bless the Harts and Almost Family.

See the full schedule for Fox's 2019-2020 fall season below.

Sunday, September 22

8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT: 71st Primetime Emmy Awards

Monday, September 23

8:00 pm: 9-1-1 (Season 3 Premiere)

9:00 pm: Prodigal Son (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, September 24

8:00 pm: The Resident (Season 3 Premiere)

9:00 pm: Empire (Season 6 Premiere)

Jussie Smollett Won't Return for 'Empire' Season 6, Lee Daniels Confirms The series creator responded to a report that show writers were planning to include the actor in the final season.

Wednesday, September 25

8:00 pm: The Masked Singer (Two-hour Season 2 Premiere)

Thursday, September 26

7:30 pm: Thursday Night Football (Season 2 Premiere)

Sunday, September 29

8:00 pm: The Simpsons (Season 31 Premiere)

8:30 pm: Bless the Harts (Series Premiere)

9:00 pm: Bob's Burgers (Season 10 Premiere)

9:30 pm: Family Guy (Season 17 Premiere)

Wednesday, October 2

8:00 pm: The Masked Singer (Time Period Premiere)

9:00 pm: Almost Family (Series Premiere)

Friday, October 4

8:00 pm: WWE's Smackdown Live (Fox Sports Premiere)