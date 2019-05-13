Fox Fall 2019 Schedule: 'Last Man Standing' & 'Orville' Held to 2020, 'Empire' to End With Season 6

More upfront news came down the pike on Monday as Fox, following NBC's 2019-20 Fall Schedule announcement on Sunday, shared their schedule for later this year.

While a few scheduling adjustments will be seen with dramas The Resident and Empire shifting, the network did not place Last Man Standing or The Orville on the fall schedule but said both series would return in 2020. Also, the network noted during the upcoming season there would be a few milestones: Empire's 100th episode, Family Guy's 350th episode, The Resident's 50th episode and Hell's Kitchen's 300th episode.

Speaking of Empire, the show's sixth season will also be its last, Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment revealed. “We are turning the final season into a large TV event, we are trying to go out guns a blazing,” Collier proclaimed on the call. “You allow fans to lean in and have the ending they deserve," he said.

Collier will announce Fox's primetime slate for the 2019-2020 television season on Monday during its annual Upfront Presentation at the Beacon Theatre.

“Today marks a new beginning for Fox Entertainment. So it is with a start-up mindset and, upon an incredible foundation of assets, that we deliver our first slate of new comedies, dramas and unscripted series,” he said. “Alongside top creators and talent, and through innovative partnerships across the industry, we are redefining what it means to be an entertainment company, and what it means to be FOX, for 2019 and beyond.”

Here's the fall schedule followed by series descriptions (new series bolded)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1

9:00-10:00 PM Prodigal Son

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM The Resident

9:00-10:00 PM Empire

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM The Masked Singer

9:00-10:00 PM Not Just Me

THURSDAY

7:30-8:00 PM ET THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PREGAME SHOW

8:00 PM-CC ET/ NFL FOOTBALL

FRIDAY

8:00-10:00 PM WWE’S SMACKDOWN LIVE

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY: FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL ON FOX

7:30-8:00 PM THE OT / FOX ENCORES

8:00-8:30 PM The Simpsons

8:30-9:00 PM Bless The Hearts

9:00-9:30 PM Bob's Burgers

9:30-10:00 PM Family Guy

Here are synopses of Fox's new fall series:

Not Just Me

Executive producer Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) and writer Annie Weisman (About A Boy, Desperate Housewives) bring you the story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds. Exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection and what it truly means to be a family, this unconventional dramedy taps directly into the zeitgeist, harnessing the emotional complications that new generations of IVF-bred children all face.

CAST: Brittany Snow as Julia Bechley, Megalyn Echikunwoke as Edie Palmer, Emily Osment as Roxy Doyle, Mustafa Elzein as Dr. Isaac Abadi, Mo McRae as Tim Moore, Victoria Cartagena as Amanda and Timothy Hutton as Leon Bechley

Prodigal Son

From Emmy Award-nominated executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter (“Riverdale,” “The Flash”) and writers Chris Fedak (“Deception,” “Chuck”) and Sam Sklaver (“Deception,” “Bored to Death”), PRODIGAL SON is a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone.

CAST: Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka

Bless The Hearts

Created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Emily Spivey (“The Last Man on Earth,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live”), BLESS THE HARTS is a new half-hour animated comedy that follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich – in friends, family and laughter.

VOICE CAST: Kristen Wiig as Jenny Hart, Maya Rudolph as Betty Hart, Jillian Bell as Violet Hart, Ike Barinholtz as Wayne Edwards

GUEST VOICE CAST: Fortune Feimster as Brenda, Drew Tarver as Randy, Mary Steenburgen as Crystalynn

Here are Fox's new midseason dramas and comedies:

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX’S #1 drama, 9-1-1, expands its reach to the city of Austin, TX, with new installment, 9-1-1: Lone Star, starring Rob Lowe. 9-1-1: Lone Star debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 19 , following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP, and continuing with its time period premiere on Monday, Jan. 20 . From 9-1-1 co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1: LONE STAR follows a sophisticated New York cop (Lowe), who, along with his son, re-locates, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Deputy

From writer/executive producer Will Beall (“Aquaman,” “Gangster Squad”) and director/executive producer David Ayer (“Training Day,” “End of Watch”), DEPUTY blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern-day attitude and emotionally driven, visceral storytelling. Featuring an ensemble of ambitious and complicated human beings who won’t rest until justice is served, DEPUTY brings a gritty authenticity to the modern cop drama.

CAST: Stephen Dorff as Bill Hollister, Yara Martinez as Dr. Paula Reyes, Brian Van Holt as Cade Ward, Siena Goines as Rachel Delgado, Bex Taylor-Klaus as Breanna Bishop, Shane Paul McGhie as Joseph Blair, Mark Moses as Jerry London.

Filthy Rich

From writer/director Tate Taylor (“Ma,” “The Help,” “The Girl on the Train”) comes FILTHY RICH, a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion intersect – more correctly, collide – with outrageously soapy results.

CAST: Kim Cattrall as Margaret Monreaux, Melia Kreiling as Ginger Sweet, Aubrey Dollar as Rose Monreaux, Corey Cott as Eric Monreaux, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Antonio Rivera, Mark L. Young as Jason Conley, Olivia Macklin as Becky Monreaux, with Steve Harris as Franklin Lee and Gerald McRaney as Eugene Monreaux.

neXt

From creator and executive producer Manny Coto (“24: Legacy”) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us”), neXt is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence, a series that asks us to look closely not only at our relationship to technology, but to one another.

CAST: John Slattery as Paul LeBlanc, Fernanda Andrade as Shea Salazar, Jason Butler Harner as Ted LeBlanc, Michael Mosley as CM, Eve Harlow as Gina, Aaron Moten as Ben, Gerardo Celasco as Ty Salazar, Elizabeth Cappuccino as Abby, Evan Whitten as Ethan Salazar, Olenka Wos Kimball as Iliza, Dann Fink as neXt.

Duncanville

From Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live”) and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully (THE SIMPSONS, “The Carmichael Show,” (“Parks and Recreation”) comes DUNCANVILLE, an animated family comedy centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world.

VOICE CAST: Amy Poehler as Duncan/Annie, Ty Burrell as Jack, Riki Lindhome as Kimberly, Betsy Sodaro as Bex, Yassir Lester as Yangzi

GUEST VOICE CAST: Rashida Jones as Mia, Wiz Khalifa as Mr. Mitch

Outmatched

From writer/executive producer Lon Zimmet (“LA to Vegas”) comes OUTMATCHED, a multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.

CAST: Jason Biggs as Mike, Maggie Lawson as Cay, Tisha Campbell-Martin as Rita, Jack Stanton as Marc, Connor Kalopsis as Brian, Ashley Boettcher as Nicole, Oakley Bull as Leila

The Great North

From executive producer Loren Bouchard (BOB’S BURGERS), animated comedy THE GREAT NORTH follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially as the artistic dreams of his only daughter lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.

VOICE CAST: Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan

GUEST VOICE CAST: Alanis Morissette

Ultimate Tag

Hosted by football superstars and brothers JJ, TJ and Derek Watt, ULTIMATE TAG is a high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase. The thrilling, energy-sapping competition will premiere in 2020.