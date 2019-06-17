The CW Fall 2019 Premiere Dates: 'Supernatural' and 'Arrow' Final Seasons, 'Batwoman' & More

The CW is bringing you more DC heroes and some final season farewells this October.

The network announced its fall schedule for the 2019-2020 season on Monday, and we now know when we're going to have to begin to bid adieu to staples Supernatural and Arrow. It all begins with the series premiere of Batwoman on October 6, followed by Supergirl at its new time. (Batwoman's premiere will air two more times that week.)

The rest of the CW's returning and new series will debut over the following two weeks, with the final fall season premiere, Black Lightning, airing on Monday, October 21.

See the full schedule for The CW's fall 2019-2020 season below.

Sunday, October 6

8:00 pm: Batwoman (Series Premiere)

9:00 pm: Supergirl (Season Premiere)

Monday, October 7

8:00 pm: All American (Season Premiere)

9:00 pm: Batwoman (Premiere Encore)

Tuesday, October 8

8:00 pm: The Flash (Season Premiere)

9:00 pm: Batwoman (Premiere Encore)

Wednesday, October 9

8:00 pm: Riverdale (Season Premiere)

9:00 pm: Nancy Drew (Series Premiere)

Thursday, October 10

8:00 pm: Supernatural (Final Season Premiere)

9:00 pm: Legacies (Season Premiere)

Friday, October 11

8:00 pm: Charmed (Season Premiere)

9:00 pm: Dynasty (Season Premiere)

Monday, October 14

8:00 pm: All American (New Episode)

9:00 pm: Nancy Drew (Premiere Encore)

Tuesday, October 15

8:00 pm: The Flash (New Episode)

9:00 pm: Arrow (Final Season Premiere)

Monday, October 21

8:00 pm: All American (New Episode)

9:00 pm: Black Lightning (Season Premiere0