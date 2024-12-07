Are You a ‘Final Jeopardy’ Genius? Test Your Brainpower With These Clues

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Is there a better feeling in life than watching Jeopardy! and knowing the Final Jeopardy answer, especially when the contestants don’t? You don’t need a cable subscription to feel that rush of elitism. Here are the Final Jeopardy clues from the weeks of November 25 and December 2. See how many you can get correct (playing the 30-second Think Music is optional but encouraged), and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

Monday, November 25

The category was “19th Century Novels,” and the clue was, “The mention of a new railway section between Rothal and Allahabad in India leads to an argument and then a bet in this novel.”

The clue was about a Jules Verne classic and a snag in the book’s titular mission. Only one-day champ Adam Hirsch was correct, but priest Kevin Laskowski had a runaway becoming the new champ with $15,200.

Tuesday, November 26

The “Supreme Court Justices” clue was, “Born to immigrant parents, in 1916 he was the first Supreme Court nominee to undergo public Senate confirmation hearings.”

The clue was about massive opposition in America at the time to Woodrow Wilson’s nomination of this titular justice. Only Laskowski was correct, bringing him $12,000 and making him a two-day champ with $24,200.

Wednesday, November 27

The “State Songs” clue was, “Its 15 official state songs include 2 that mention moonshine and 3 played in 3/4 time.”

The clue had to do with a U.S. state that, as of 2024, has an astounding 15 state songs. Priest Laskowski and one other opponent were correct, bringing the former $13,599 and a holy trinity of three wins with $52,999.

Thursday, November 28

The “U.S. Businesses” clue was, “In 2024 this company said only 4 of its 400+ locations will let Mr. Munch, Helen Henny, Jasper T. Jowls & its namesake still perform.”

The clue had to do with a food chain and a recent remodel which was controversial because it left only four locations with its animatronic band of beloved fictional characters. In a Thanksgiving miracle, all three players were correct, and newcomer Laurel Day became the new champ with $18,801.

Friday, November 29

The “World Airports” clue was, “This city’s intl. airport opened in 1942, just in time to be the destination of a flight at the end of a movie.”

The clue had to do with a politically neutral airport during World War II. If fans need an extra hint, they may want to “Play it Again, Ken.” It was a triple-stumper as one was correct and newcomer Susan Beachy opted for a small wager to win with $9,300.

Monday, December 2

The “Poetic Characters” clue was, “In an 1842 poem, it is said of this legendary character that his ‘quaint attire’ is much admired.” The clue had to do with a Robert Browning poem and the multicolored way its titular character was dressed. Fans on social media criticized how clue didn’t have a substantial hint about the character in question.

No one got it, and Evan Jones, who won the match with $17,199, shared on Reddit that Ken Jennings “thought it was a hard clue, too” after the show.

Tuesday, December 3

The “19th Century European Literature” clue was, “An early version of this novel was first published as a serial under the title “The Year 1805.” The clue had

It was a triple stumper, and newcomer Stevie Ruiz stunned fans by wagering a savvy $413 from first place instead of betting to cover, making him the new champ with $17,987.

Wednesday, December 4

The “20th Century” clue was, “This country’s national radio launched in 1925; 14 years later, it fell into a long silence following a piano nocturne.” The clue had to do with a country that went into radio silence in 1939 for all of World War II after the German invasion of the country, concluding with a Chopin nocturne.

Stevie Ruiz and another player were correct, and the former wagered $0 to win with $18,000 for a two-day total of $35,987.

Thursday, December 5

The “Brand Names” clue was: “They’ve been described as having the unique scent of ‘slightly earthy soap with pungent, leather-like clay undertones.’”

No one came up with the correct response, and many fans on social media felt the clue was questionably tenuous when they discovered the answer (and Jennings’ pronunciation of it). Newcomer Dave Bond had a runaway, and he won with $25,000.

Friday, December 6

The “TV Characters” clue was, “On TV in the 1960s & the 2020s, this character has a first name that’s partly from Latin for ‘death’.” The clue was about a morose TV matriarch who was portrayed by Carolyn Jones in the 1960s and Catherine Zeta-Jones in the 2020s.

Two players got it correct, including Dave Bond who made off with $26,400 and a two-day total of $51,400.

And The Correct Responses Are…

November 25: “What is: Around The World in Eighty Days?” November 26: “Who is: Brandeis?” November 27: “What is: Tennessee?” November 28: “What is: Chuck E. Cheese?” November 29: “What is: Lisbon?”

December 2: “Who is the Pied Piper of Hamelin?” December 3: “What is: War and Peace?” December 4: “What is: Poland?” December 5: “What are: Crayola Crayons?” December 6: “Who is: Morticia Addams?”

Meanwhile, in Jeopardy! news, fans scored a big addition to the Jeopardy!-verse this week with Pop Culture Jeopardy! on Amazon Prime Video. The is also faced with a dilemma, which is that only 20 players wound up qualifying for the 21-contestant Tournament of Champions airing in January. Producers will likely share their fix on Monday’s Inside Jeopardy! podcast.

