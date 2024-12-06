‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Clue With Surprising Language & Champ’s Tournament Snub

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Friday, December 6 episode of Jeopardy!]

Jeopardy! champ Dave Bond pulled off a second win on Friday’s episode, and speaking of things that come in pairs, viewers were caught off guard when the quiz show presented a clue with the word “boob” in reference to a female breast for the first time. Others realized that the cutoff for the 2025 Tournament of Champions entailed a bit of a booby prize for the champ.

Bond, a retired grant writer from West Henrietta, New York, entered with a one-day total of $25,000, having overthrown two-day champ Stevie Ruiz. He faced Erin Adams, a historian and educator from Springfield, Tennessee, and Zach DeBoer, a graduate student from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

In the Jeopardy! round, no one pulled ahead until Bond doubled to $8,000, correctly getting the first Daily Double under “Scientific Discoveries” as “Endorphins.” He finished the round in the lead with $8,400, DeBoer with $6,000, Adams with $4,800.

In Double Jeopardy!, soon after Adams missed the second Daily Double under “Literary Landmarks,” not knowing “Pushkin,” the $800 “A For Art” clue was selected. Ken Jennings read, “3-word title of a Titian in the Prado: she’s reaching for the forbidden fruit, he’s reaching for her boob.”

DeBoer buzzed in and correctly responded, “Who are: Adam and Eve?” Maybe it was the clue ending with the punctuated “boob,” or perhaps just hearing former champion Jennings say it in such a context, but it instantly made viewers perk up with attention.

From there, DeBoer found the last Daily Double, but Bond’s big gain on the first one allowed him to lead the way going into Final Jeopardy though all three players were in the five figures, making for a nailbiter finish. The returning champ had $16,400, Adams had $13,000, and DeBoer had $12,000.

The “TV CHARACTERS” clue was, “On TV in the 1960s & the 2020s, this character has a first name that’s partly from Latin for “Death.”” Bond and Adams were correct with “Morticia Addams,” and the champ added $10,000 for a big $26,400 win and a two-day total of $51,400.

Fans celebrated the champ’s win in the Reddit thread for the episode, where the majority of reactions were, yes, about the boob clue- some pointed out it was indeed Jeopardy!’s first ever.

“TIL you can say boob on jeopardy,” one user wrote.

“It was previously established you can say “manboobs”, so this is giving equal treatment to all kinds of boobs,” wrote another.

“It’s taken about 50 years, but by using “boob” in a clue in reference to a female breast, Jeopardy! has finally progressed to the level of language used by 1970s Match Game,” pointed out a third.

“Doubt that would fly 20 or even 10 years ago. “Breast” would’ve been the word of choice. The clue writers have gotten more goofy in recent years,” wrote another.

“People talking about boob, but I feel like glazing was wilder lmao,” argued a fourth.

“I was so distracted by Ken saying boob that I didn’t even hear the clue!” wrote a fifth.

Other fans in the thread brought up Jennings mention of the Tournament of Champions cutoff, which entails a tough break for Bond: even if he keeps winning, he will not be in January’s 2025 ToC (or the postseason at all), but in the next one more than a year from now.

“Maybe I misunderstood Ken – he said WHOEVER wins today will be included in the next eg subsequent round of CWC/TOC etc bc cutoff. Does that mean that Dave, a 2 day champ, will not be in the upcoming tournaments?” a sixth fan asked.

“Yes, his stats will roll over to the 2026 TOC/postseason depending on how much he continues to win,” explained a seventh.