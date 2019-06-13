CBS Fall 2019 Premiere Dates: 'NCIS,' 'Young Sheldon,' 'Carol's Second Act' & More
CBS has announced its premiere dates for the 2019-2020 fall season, and its official premiere week will include five new series and 15 returning favorites.
The new season begins on Monday, September 23, with two new series, Bob Hearts Abishola and All Rise, bookended with the returning The Neighborhood and Bull. Young Sheldon takes over The Big Bang Theory's timeslot with its third season premiere on Thursday, September 26, joined by new comedies The Unicorn and Carol's Second Act.
See the full schedule for CBS's 2019-2020 fall season below.
Monday, September 23
8:00pm: The Neighborhood (Season 2 Premiere)
8:30pm: Bob Hearts Abishola (Series Premiere)
9:00pm: All Rise (Series Premiere)
10:00pm: Bull (Season 4 Premiere)
Tuesday, September 24
8:00pm: NCIS (Season 17 Premiere)
9:00pm: FBI (Season 2 Premiere)
10:00pm: NCIS: New Orleans (Season 6 Premiere)
Wednesday, September 25
8:00pm: Survivor (90-minute Season 39 Premiere)
9:30pm: Big Brother (Live Season Finale)
Thursday, September 26
8:00pm: Young Sheldon (Season 3 Premiere)
8:30pm: The Unicorn (Series Premiere)
9:00pm: Mom (Season 7 Premiere)
9:30pm: Carol's Second Act (Series Premiere)
10:00pm: Evil (Series Premiere)
Friday, September 27
8:00pm: Hawaii Five-0 (Season 10 Premiere)
9:00pm: Magnum P.I. (Season 2 Premiere)
10:00pm: Blue Bloods (Season 10 Premiere)
Saturday, September 28
8:00pm: Crimetime Saturday
10:00pm: 48 Hours (Season 33 Premiere)
Sunday, September 29*
7:30pm: 60 Minutes (Season 52 Premiere)
8:30pm: God Friended Me (Season 2 Premiere)
9:30pm: NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 11 Premiere)
*Football Doubleheader
Wednesday, October 2
8:00pm: Survivor (Regular Time Period)
9:00pm: SEAL Team (Season 3 Premiere)
10:00pm: S.W.A.T. (Season 3 Premiere)
Sunday, October 6
7:00pm: 60 Minutes (Regular Time Period)
8:00pm: God Friended Me (Regular Time Period)
9:00pm: NCIS: Los Angeles (Regular Time Period)
10:00pm: Madam Secretary (Season 6 Premiere)