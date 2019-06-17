NBC Fall 2019 Premiere Dates: #OneChicago, 'This Is Us,' 'Good Place' Farewell & More

NBC has announced its fall premiere dates for the 2019-2020 season, and three new shows are joining returning favorites.

The network's new season kicks off with The Voice and new drama Bluff City Law on Monday, September 23, followed by two nights of established series: This Is Us, New Amsterdam, and OneChicago (Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.). Two new comedies join the Thursday night lineup, which will include the final season of The Good Place and Law & Order: SVU in its historic 21st season.

NBC will announce premiere dates for its midseason shows — dramas Council of Dads, Lincoln, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and comedies Indebted and The Kenan Show — at a later date.

See the full schedule for NBC's 2019-2020 fall season below.

Monday, September 23

8:00 pm: The Voice

10:00pm: Bluff City Law

Tuesday, September 24

8:00 pm: The Voice

9:00 pm: This Is Us

10:00 pm: New Amsterdam

Wednesday, September 25

8:00 pm: Chicago Med

9:00 pm: Chicago Fire

10:00 pm: Chicago P.D.

Thursday, September 26

8:00 pm: Superstore

8:30 pm: Perfect Harmony

9:00 pm: The Good Place

9:30 pm: Sunnyside

10:00 pm: Law & Order: SVU

Friday, September 27

8:00 pm: Bluff City Law (repeat — one week only)

9:00 pm: Dateline NBC

Friday, October 4

8:00 pm: The Blacklist