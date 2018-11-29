Your Full Midseason 2019 Network TV Schedule
As the fall finales roll in, our favorite TV shows are coming to a brief pause before returning with fresh episodes in the new year.
But also coming in 2019 are the premieres of some new (and refreshed) series, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine's debut on its new home at NBC, Colton's season on The Bachelor on ABC, the series premiere of The Passage on Fox, the debut of Roswell, New Mexico on The CW. Plus, Nina Dobrev returns to TV in new comedy series Fam on CBS!
Check out a full list of the midseason premiere dates below:
Sunday
Dec. 30
8 PM The Orville (Fox)
Jan. 20
8 PM Supergirl (The CW)
9 PM Charmed (The CW)
Jan. 27
7 PM Rent Live (Fox)
Feb. 3
10 PM The World’s Best (CBS) — Airs immediately after Super Bowl
March 3
7:30 PM Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
8 PM The Simpsons (Fox)
8:30 PM Family Guy (Fox)
9 PM Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Fox)
Monday
Jan. 7
8 PM America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC)
8 PM The Bachelor (ABC)
Jan. 14
8 PM The Resident (Fox)
9 PM The Passage (Fox)
Jan. 21
8 PM Arrow (The CW)
8 PM Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (CBS)
9 PM Black Lightning (The CW)
Feb. 4
8 PM The Neighborhood (CBS)
8:30 PM Man With a Plan (CBS)
Tuesday
Jan. 1
8 PM The Gifted (Fox)
9 PM Lethal Weapon (Fox)
Jan. 8
8 PM Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)
Jan. 15
8 PM The Flash (The CW)
9 PM Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)
9 PM This Is Us (NBC)
Wednesday
Jan. 2
8 PM Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back (Fox)
9 PM The Masked Singer (Fox)
Jan. 9
8:30 PM Schooled (ABC)
Jan. 16
8 PM Riverdale (The CW)
9 PM All American (The CW)
Feb. 6
8 PM The World’s Best (CBS)
Feb. 20
8 PM Survivor (CBS)
March 13
10 PM SEAL Team (CBS)
March 27
9 PM Million Dollar Mile (CBS)
May 22
8 PM The Amazing Race (CBS)
Thursday
Jan. 3
8 PM Gotham (Fox)
8 PM The Titan Games (NBC)
9 PM The Orville (Fox)
10 PM The Blacklist (NBC, Part 1)
Jan. 10
8 PM The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
8:30 PM Young Sheldon (CBS)
9 PM Mom (CBS)
9 PM Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
9: 30 PM The Good Place (NBC)
9:30 PM Fam (CBS)
10 PM S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Jan. 17
8 PM Supernatural (The CW)
Jan. 24
9 PM Legacies (The CW)
Jan. 31
9:30 PM Will & Grace (NBC)
Friday
Jan. 4
9 PM The Blacklist (NBC, Part 2)
Jan. 11
9 PM Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Jan. 18
8 PM Dynasty (The CW)
Feb. 15
9 PM Proven Innocent (Fox)
