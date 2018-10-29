Fox Announces 'Rent' Live Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, Jordan Fisher & More

Fox's next live musical has found its voices! The network just announced the cast for its upcoming live TV production of Rent, set to air on January 27, 2019.

The beloved Jonathan Larson stage show has been a longtime favorite in the Broadway community and a fresh cast of stars will take on the iconic songs. A video released via the production's Twitter account revealed the stacked cast, including: Jordan Fisher, Brennin Hunt, Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon, Valentina, Mario, Tinashe, and Keala Settle.

Set in '80s New York City during the HIV/AIDS crisis, Rent tells the story of various individuals who are all connected in one way or another.

Secret Life of the American Teenager star Fisher, who also appeared in Fox's production of Grease Live, will take on the lead role of Mark Cohen, a young aspiring filmmaker looking to his friends for inspiration. He also serves as the show's narrator.

Meanwhile, Hunt (The X Factor) will take on the role of down-and-out musician Roger Davis, roommate and best friend to Mark. Hudgens (Grease Live, High School Musical) will appear as performance artist Maureen Johnson, who is driven by worthy causes — and isn't afraid to stir things up.

Clemons (Transparent, Dope) is set to appear as Joanne Jefferson, an Ivy League lawyer who is also Maureen's girlfriend. Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar) will play computer scientist Tom Collins, who returns to New York City after being booted from MIT.

RuPaul's Drag Race alum Valentina will appear in the memorable role of Angel Dumont Schunard, a street drummer and drag queen. Mario, who appears on Empire on the network, will play Benjamin Coffin III, the former friend and roommate of Mark and Roger who now collects their rent.

Additionally, singer Tinashe, who most recently competed on Dancing With the Stars, will portray Mimi, a dancer and struggling addict. Meanwhile, Settle, best known as the bearded lady in The Greatest Showman, will perform the show's memorable song, "Seasons of Love."

Viewers clearly have a lot to look forward to! Thankfully, they won't have to wait too long.

Rent Live, Sunday, January 27, Fox