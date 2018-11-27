Rufus Lives! First Look at the OG Time Team in NBC's 'Timeless' Finale (PHOTO)

Well, the Clock Blockers did it again — they bought Timeless more time. And we have your exclusive first look!

Fans of the NBC series have now brought the show back twice, once as a series return and the second time around as a TV movie, premiering December 20 on NBC. To promote their beloved time-traveling show, devoted viewers got together and financed a banner flying over San Diego Comic-Con this summer and leased two Times Square billboards that go public on November 28.

“I’ve never seen that kind of response between fans and creatives,” says Abigail Spencer, who plays Lucy, a history professor who heads up the so-called Lifeboat team to prevent the evil cable Rittenhouse from changing history in a way that would give the “deserving elites” the power to run the world.

“To be at the forefront of something people just love — I was walking down the street in L.A. leaving a Soul Cycle class, so sweaty, and this really cool-looking cat, not someone who I thought would watch it — all of a sudden he just stops me and goes “Timeless! Oh my God, I love that show!” Spencer recounts. "I love you on that show, please tell me it’s coming back.’ I was like, ‘I just wrapped two-hour Christmas movie this weekend to finale it up!’ And he was so grateful. It really is something; how it brought people together. I feel very humbled by it.”

It looks like Spencer will be pulling double duty in the movie that will take place on three different continents and in three different eras. In the Season 2 finale, another version of Lucy and Wyatt (Matt Lanter), her traveling partner and sometime-boyfriend — looking both buff and battle-hardened — arrived from five years in the future. Their mission: finding Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), the lovable pilot the present-day team saw murdered before their eyes by Emma (Annie Wersching), an evil Rittenhouse operative.

And below, in TV Insider's exclusive photo from the movie, it looks like Rufus, in at least one timeline, is still alive!

We can expect a lot more twists and turns before the series ends. That is, if there’s no future Timeless waiting to be reborn!

Timeless, Series Finale, Thursday, December 20, 8/7c, NBC