Michael Sheen Joins 'The Good Fight' Cast for Season 3 on CBS All Access

CBS All Access' hit series The Good Fight is heading into its third season and recruiting Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Michael Sheen to join the cast.

Best known on television for his role as Dr. Bill Masters in Showtime's Masters of Sex, Sheen will be seen in the upcoming Good Omens for Amazon Prime Video alongside David Tennant and Jon Hamm. The actor has also starred in a slew of films including the Oscar-nominated The Queen, Frost/Nixon, and Midnight in Paris as well as blockbuster franchises The Twilight Saga and Underworld.

On the Christine Baranski-starring show, Sheen will play Roland Blum, "a brilliant, charismatic and Machiavellian lawyer. He is a man of appetites — drugs, sex, you name it — who’s far more interested in winning than the niceties of following the law."

Apart from Good Omens, The Good Fight will be one of Sheen's first series regular roles since Masters of Sex wrapped in 2016. Based on the season description, Sheen's character will be part of Maia Rindell's (Rose Leslie) storyline. The logline reads, "Maia Rindell finds a new Mephistopheles in Roland Blum, a Roy Cohn-like lawyer who is corruption incarnate."

Sheen joins fellow stars Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Leslie, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, and Delroy Lindo. Season 3 of The Good Fight is expected to premiere early 2019 and Seasons 1 and 2 are available now on the CBS streaming platform.

The Good Fight, Season 3, Early 2019, CBS All Access