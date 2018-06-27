What's Coming and Going From Netflix in July 2018
July is coming, which means soaring temperatures outdoors and a welcoming climate indoors — perfect for your summer binge-fest.
Netflix is releasing plenty of great content during the mid-summer month, including some old favorites as well as new titles. Among the smorgasbord is one of Netflix's first originals, Orange Is the New Black.
The hit series will debut its sixth season on July 27, a little over a year later since its fifth season. As for other content, subscribers can look forward to new episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee July 6, and The Joel McHale Show beginning July 15, among much more.
Network favorites NCIS, Blue Bloods, and The Sinner add their most current seasons, as well as Showtime's Shameless this month.
For the full July lineup check out the list below.
Available This Month On Netflix:
July 1
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview with a Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
King of Peking
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1
July 3
The Comedy Lineup — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 5
Blue Valentine
July 6
Anne with an E: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Part B — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Free Rein: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sacred Games — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Samantha! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Fosters: Season 5
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX FILM
The Skin of The Wolf — NETFLIX FILM
White Fang — NETFLIX FILM
July 7
Scream 4
July 9
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
July 10
Drug Lords: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
July 13
How It Ends — NETFLIX FILM
Jim Jeffries: This Is Me Now — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 15
Bonusfamiljen: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 20
Amazing Interiors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dark Tourist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose — NETFLIX FILM
Father of the Year — NETFLIX FILM
Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 22
An Education
Disney's Bolt
July 24
The Warning — NETFLIX FILM
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 27
Cupcake & Dino - General Services — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extinction — NETFLIX FILM
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Bleeding Edge — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Worst Witch: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Welcome to the Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 28
Shameless: Season 8
The Company Men
July 29
Her
Sofia the First: Season 4
July 30
A Very Secret Service: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 31
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
TBD
El Chapo: Season 3
Leaving This Month:
Alive
Along Came Polly
An Honest Liar
Beerfest
Before Midnight
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cocktail
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Women
Michael Clayton
Midnight in Paris
Mixed Signals
More Than a Game
Pandemic
Piglet's Big Movie
Rugrats Go Wild
Scary Movie
Scream 3
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Art of War
Tropic Thunder
V for Vendetta
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5
Ratchet and Clank
Serena
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Wild Hogs
Convergence
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
Changeling
Wanted
The Den
A Cinderella Story
Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
Swing StateAlertMe