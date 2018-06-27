What's Coming and Going From Netflix in July 2018

July is coming, which means soaring temperatures outdoors and a welcoming climate indoors — perfect for your summer binge-fest.

Netflix is releasing plenty of great content during the mid-summer month, including some old favorites as well as new titles. Among the smorgasbord is one of Netflix's first originals, Orange Is the New Black.

The hit series will debut its sixth season on July 27, a little over a year later since its fifth season. As for other content, subscribers can look forward to new episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee July 6, and The Joel McHale Show beginning July 15, among much more.

Network favorites NCIS, Blue Bloods, and The Sinner add their most current seasons, as well as Showtime's Shameless this month.

For the full July lineup check out the list below.

Available This Month On Netflix:

July 1

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with a Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

King of Peking

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

July 3

The Comedy Lineup — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 5

Blue Valentine

July 6

Anne with an E: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Part B — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Free Rein: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sacred Games — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Samantha! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fosters: Season 5

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX FILM

The Skin of The Wolf — NETFLIX FILM

White Fang — NETFLIX FILM

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

How It Ends — NETFLIX FILM

Jim Jeffries: This Is Me Now — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 15

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 20

Amazing Interiors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dark Tourist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose — NETFLIX FILM

Father of the Year — NETFLIX FILM

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 22

An Education

Disney's Bolt

July 24

The Warning — NETFLIX FILM

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 27

Cupcake & Dino - General Services — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extinction — NETFLIX FILM

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Bleeding Edge — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Worst Witch: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Welcome to the Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 28

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

July 29

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

July 30

A Very Secret Service: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 31

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TBD

El Chapo: Season 3

Leaving This Month:

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet's Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Wild Hogs

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Changeling

Wanted

The Den

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State