What's Coming and Going From Netflix in June 2018

Summer is almost here, and with it comes many fantastic titles on Netflix this June.

From returning series to new premieres, there's plenty to love on the streaming service. Beginning June 1 catch the riveting series November 13: Attack on Paris, a docu-series recounting the stories from the infamous 2015 attack. Meanwhile, on June 3, catch The Break with Michelle Wolf which streams every Sunday.

On June 8, fans of the canceled favorite Sense8 will be treated to a special series finale episode. Season 2 of the smash hit Queer Eye debuts June 15, and the second season of Luke Cage arrives on June 22. Another returning hit, GLOW, releases its second season on June 29.

All of these titles and more can be found on Netflix this June, for the full lineup check out the list below.

Available This Month On Netflix:

June 1

Assasination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King's Speech

June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 5

Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarock

June 7

Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2

The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

Alex Strangelove — NETFLIX FILM

Ali's Wedding — NETFLIX FILM

Marcella: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: The Series Finale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Staircase — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Treehouse Detectives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

Portlandia: Season 8

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

June 15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories — NETFLIX FILM

Maktub — NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye Season Two — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Set It Up — NETFLIX FILM

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday's Illness — NETFLIX FILM

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Ranch: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True: Magical Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True: Wonderful Wishes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 16

Grey's Anatomy: Season 14

In Bruges

June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5

June 18

Encerrados

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 22

Brain on Fire — NETFLIX FILM

Cooking on High — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Derren Brown: Miracle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Us and Them — NETFLIX FILM

June 23

Disney's Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) — NETFLIX FILM

June 25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26

Secret City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 29

Churchill's Secret Agents: The New Recruits — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Harvey Street Kids — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kiss Me First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Forêt — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paquita Salas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Recovery Boys — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TAU — NETFLIX FILM

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mohawk

Coming Soon

iZombie: Season 4

Life Sentence: Season 1

Supergirl: Season 3

Leaving This Month:

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untracable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

Shark Men: Season 3

Grace of Monoco

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Bonnie & Clyde

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of

Curious George

Super

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Cake

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War

Alpha and Omega

Bad Grandpa .5

On Golden Pond