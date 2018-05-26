What's Coming and Going From Netflix in June 2018
Summer is almost here, and with it comes many fantastic titles on Netflix this June.
From returning series to new premieres, there's plenty to love on the streaming service. Beginning June 1 catch the riveting series November 13: Attack on Paris, a docu-series recounting the stories from the infamous 2015 attack. Meanwhile, on June 3, catch The Break with Michelle Wolf which streams every Sunday.
On June 8, fans of the canceled favorite Sense8 will be treated to a special series finale episode. Season 2 of the smash hit Queer Eye debuts June 15, and the second season of Luke Cage arrives on June 22. Another returning hit, GLOW, releases its second season on June 29.
All of these titles and more can be found on Netflix this June, for the full lineup check out the list below.
Available This Month On Netflix:
June 1
Assasination Games
Blue Jasmine
Busted! (Season Finale) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disney's 101 Dalmatians
George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
He Named Me Malala
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
Miracle
National Treasure
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
November 13: Attack on Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outside In
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Covenant
The Departed
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
June 2
The King's Speech
June 3
The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 5
Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarock
June 7
Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2
The Night Shift: Season 4
June 8
Alex Strangelove — NETFLIX FILM
Ali's Wedding — NETFLIX FILM
Marcella: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sense8: The Series Finale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Staircase — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Treehouse Detectives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 9
Wynonna Earp: Season 2
June 10
Portlandia: Season 8
June 14
Cutie and the Boxer
Marlon: Season 1
June 15
La Hora Final
Lust Stories — NETFLIX FILM
Maktub — NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye Season Two — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Set It Up — NETFLIX FILM
Step Up 2: The Streets
Sunday's Illness — NETFLIX FILM
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Ranch: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
True: Magical Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
True: Wonderful Wishes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 16
Grey's Anatomy: Season 14
In Bruges
June 17
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5
June 18
Encerrados
June 19
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 22
Brain on Fire — NETFLIX FILM
Cooking on High — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Derren Brown: Miracle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Us and Them — NETFLIX FILM
June 23
Disney's Tarzan
June 24
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) — NETFLIX FILM
June 25
Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
June 26
Secret City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 29
Churchill's Secret Agents: The New Recruits — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Harvey Street Kids — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kiss Me First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Forêt — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Pena Maxima
Nailed It!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paquita Salas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Recovery Boys — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
TAU — NETFLIX FILM
June 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mohawk
Coming Soon
iZombie: Season 4
Life Sentence: Season 1
Supergirl: Season 3
Leaving This Month:
50 First Dates
8 Mile
Gridiron Gang
J. Edgar
Men in Black
My Left Foot
Neerja
Out of the Dark
Princess Kaiulani
The Angry Birds Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Spy Next Door
The Young Victoria
Training Day
Untracable
Vice
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
While You Were Sleeping
Shark Men: Season 3
Grace of Monoco
The Trials of Muhammad Ali
Bonnie & Clyde
Drillbit Taylor
Naz & Maalik
The Giver
The Great Gatsby
Underdogs
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of
Curious George
Super
Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
Cake
Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War
Alpha and Omega
Bad Grandpa .5
On Golden PondAlertMe