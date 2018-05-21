'Once Upon a Time' Cast & Fans React to the Series Finale

Meaghan Darwish
ABC/Jack Rowand

In the May 18 series finale of ABC's Once Upon a Time, fans said goodbye to Storybrooke and all their favorite characters.

The show, which began in 2011, ran for seven seasons on the Disney-owned network, garnering many fans in the process. Unfortunately for die hards, the viewership in the last few years wasn't enough to save it from cancellation midway through its final season.

A Happy Ending Isn't a Given in the 'Once Upon a Time' Series Finale

A Happy Ending Isn't a Given in the 'Once Upon a Time' Series Finale

'Some people might die,' teases executive producer Edward Kitsis.

Luckily, the news gave writers enough time to put together a sentimental ensemble of characters old and new for one jam-packed finale. Fan favorites Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and Jennifer Morrison all returned for the send off as their characters Snow White, Prince Charming, and Emma Swan.

Of course, with a goodbye comes a never-ending trail of social media tears as fans mourned the loss of the longtime show, as well as the cast who spent years being part of the story. See what they had to say about "Leaving Storybrooke," and more below.

Canceled TV Shows 2018: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

Canceled TV Shows 2018: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

Plus, say goodbye to 'Kevin Can Wait,' Fox's 'Lucifer,' ABC's 'Designated Survivor,' and many more.

The Stars

Dear #onceuponatime fans, I would like to thank you all for your love and support over the last 7 years! I never could’ve imagined I would get to play an iconic Disney character in my career and who better than the Evil Queen herself! ONCE’s EQ Regina Mills was so much more than a villain. She became a hero, an inspiration and one of the most influential characters on the show. She became MY hero. I learned so much from her and I will miss walking in her shoes. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to play Regina. Thank you, thank you, thank you @adamhorowitzla @edwardkitsis @disney & @abcnetwork 💋 This experience has changed my life! Everyone please enjoy tonight’s series finale of Once Upon A Time! It’s a tearjerker so prepare yourselves! All my love - Lana ❤️ #evilregals #oncers #villians #hereos #hope #family #love #happyending #dreamsdocometrue 🤘... 📸: @itstroyjensen

A post shared by Lana Parrilla (@lparrilla) on

6. ...And Ever. #onceuponatimefinale #robertcarlyle #rumbelle @onceabcofficial 💙

A post shared by Emilie de Ravin (@emiliede_ravin) on

ABC Announces Finale Dates for 'The Middle,' 'Once Upon a Time' & More

ABC Announces Finale Dates for 'The Middle,' 'Once Upon a Time' & More

'Grey's Anatomy,' 'American Idol,' and 'Roseanne' also end for the season.

Josh Dallas Follows up 'Once Upon a Time' With 'Lost'-Like NBC Series 'Manifest'

Josh Dallas Follows up 'Once Upon a Time' With 'Lost'-Like NBC Series 'Manifest'

NBC's 'Manifest' just got a series order.

12 Faces New & Familiar You'll Be Seeing on TV This Fall

12 Faces New & Familiar You'll Be Seeing on TV This Fall

The next season of TV looks top notch—thanks to some promising stars.

The Fans

Watch the Trailers for ABC's New Fall Series 'Whiskey Cavalier,' 'The Fix' & More (VIDEO)

Watch the Trailers for ABC's New Fall Series 'Whiskey Cavalier,' 'The Fix' & More (VIDEO)

What are the new shows will you see on ABC later this year? We've got the full list by day.

AlertMe