
Alana De La Garza

Pilot: Chiefs (CBS)

Known For: Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders


Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Brandon Micheal Hall

Pilot: God Friended Me (CBS)

Known For: The Mayor


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Erin Foster

Pilot: Daddy Issues (Fox)

Known For: Barely Famous


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Josh Dallas

Pilot: Manifest (NBC)

Known For: Once Upon a Time


Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ray Fischer

Series: True Detective (HBO)

Known For: Justice League


Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art Of Elysium

Emmanuelle Chriqui

Pilot: The Passage (Fox)

Known For: Entourage


Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Raza Jaffrey

Pilot: The Enemy Within (NBC)

Known For: Homeland


Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

Pilot: Camping (HBO)

Known For: Alias


Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kosha Patel

Pilot: False Profits (ABC)

Known For: Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Andy Karl

Pilot: Staties (ABC)

Known For: Law & Order: SVU


Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Janet Montgomery

Pilot: Untitled Bellevue hospital drama (NBC)

Known For: Salem


Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Netflix

Regina Hall

Pilot: Ball Street (Showtime)

Known For: Girls Trip

Pilots season will soon be upon us and many of the top networks have amazing new projects in the works.

First, you have Jennifer Garner teaming up with Lena Dunham for HBO’s Camping—her first TV role since Alias. There’s also Law & Order: SVU‘s Andy Karl landing an ABC pilot and The Mayor‘s Brandon Micheal Hall moving over to CBS for another sitcom. Not to mention, you have Entourage‘s Emmanuelle Chriqui on a vampire drama at Fox.

All the new series and their stars look like they have bright futures. Click through the gallery above for 12 actors and actresses to look out for on TV in late 2018—some familiar and some brand new.

