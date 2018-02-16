Pilots season will soon be upon us and many of the top networks have amazing new projects in the works.

First, you have Jennifer Garner teaming up with Lena Dunham for HBO’s Camping—her first TV role since Alias. There’s also Law & Order: SVU‘s Andy Karl landing an ABC pilot and The Mayor‘s Brandon Micheal Hall moving over to CBS for another sitcom. Not to mention, you have Entourage‘s Emmanuelle Chriqui on a vampire drama at Fox.

All the new series and their stars look like they have bright futures. Click through the gallery above for 12 actors and actresses to look out for on TV in late 2018—some familiar and some brand new.