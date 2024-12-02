‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Shares Big Update About Reboot

It’s been seven years since Duck Dynasty ended its 11-season run on A&E, but one of the show’s stars, Willie Robertson, has revealed that the popular reality show is coming back.

Appearing on The Tucker Carlson Show last week, Robertson confirmed he and his family are “getting back in production” on a new series, which he described as “the next generation of Duck Dynasty.”

“So my kids are older,” he continued. “Well, 2017 to 2024… a lot’s happened. The cast has grown up. So yeah, back with A&E, we met, and they said, ‘Hey, are you guys interested in kinda redoing the show?’ And it felt like the time was right… met with the family, prayed about it, and said, ‘Yeah, I think so.’ The kids were excited.”

Duck Dynasty debuted on A&E on March 21, 2012, and ran for 11 seasons, wrapping up its run on April 5, 2017. The show centered on the Robertson family and their West Monroe, Louisiana business, Duck Commander, which makes products for duck hunters.

The series was a huge ratings success for A&E and led to several spinoffs, including Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty and Going Si-Ral during the original show’s airing. After the final season of Duck Dynasty, two more spinoffs followed, In the Woods with Phil and Duck Family Treasure.

Robertson told Carlson that a lot of work goes into the show, but he appreciates what it means for the fans. “When you talk to people, and they tell you how much that meant to them… I can’t tell you how many people who are like, ‘Me and my dad used to watch together’ or ‘My mom passed away and it was the only thing we could laugh at together,” he shared.

“It’s really inspiring [and] it’s good to make something that, especially when it came out originally, it was pretty much a bright light among a lot of, you know, some dark stuff out there,” he continued.

Robertson didn’t go into specifics on who will be involved in the new series, but he suggested his family will be the focus. Robertson is married to Korie, and the couple share six children: John Luke, Sadie, Will, Rowdy, Bella, and Rebecca. Robertson serves as CEO of Duck Commander, which he took from a family business to a multimillion-dollar empire.

