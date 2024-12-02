Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) knows what he wants to do when it comes to his half-brother Jonah with his stepfather Enzo (Henry Ian Cusick) facing significant jail time, but has he spoken to his husband Carlos (Rafael Silva)? TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the December 2 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star episode addresses just that.

T.K. and Nancy (Brianna Baker) are by Tommy’s (Gina Torres) side as she begins her treatment for her breast cancer—and they’re very determined to make sure their captain (currently on leave from the AFD) is comfortable. Is she warm enough? Yes. Does she want ginger chews? No. Green olives? Wait, what?

“They’re seedless, the oils are good for mouth sores. I read that a lot of people develop mouth sores with different chemo treatments,” Nancy explains, and T.K. chimes in to note that his dad (Rob Lowe) had mouth sores for days.

Tommy, unsurprisingly, would rather talk about anything else, and the conversation quickly turns to what’s going on with Enzo. “He’s still in lockup. He had his first arraignment, and he’s going to get extradited back to New York sometime next month,” T.K. reveals. “Enzo wants to send [Jonah] to a boarding school but I am not going to let that happen. He needs to grow up with his family.” But how does Carlos feel about that? Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

“It’s always been their conflict really; T.K. wanted to be a dad and Carlos didn’t really, even before his father was murdered. And then once Gabriel is killed—I mean, the crux of Episode 8 is about T.K. saying, ‘Look, I know I said I’d wait to have kids, but you have to agree with me, Carlos, that this is a clear and present urgent situation that my little brother is about to be sent abroad to a boarding school.’ And Carlos is like, ‘Hey, dude, this is a clear and present urgent situation for me. My dad was murdered.’ And especially as that episode progresses, ‘I’m getting closer to who did it and this is the last moment in the world I’m going to look away from this very important life mission I have,’” co-showrunner Rashad Raisani told TV Insider. “So we really thought it would be a great way to put their hottest conflict points directly in conflict with each other in these episodes.”

Also coming up in “Fall From Grace,” the fall finale, Carlos is determined to solve his father’s murder, Owen is offered a life-changing opportunity, and Judd (Jim Parrack).

