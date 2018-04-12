ABC Announces Finale Dates for 'The Middle,' 'Once Upon a Time' & More

As we near May sweeps, fans grow closer to their favorite show's season finales — and, in some cases, series finales.

Now, ABC has announced its finale lineup giving fans plenty of dates to look forward to and dread. Kicking off the schedule is Scandal's previously-announced series final episode on April 19, which will bid farewell to Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and her gladiators.

Meanwhile, fans of Once Upon a Time and The Middle finally have finale dates — OUAT will finish on May 18, whereas The Middle concludes for good on May 22. Fans of the latter will be glad to know that the series finale will be a special hour-long episode versus the usual half-hour format.

Not all goodbyes are as permanent in the lineup though. American Idol and ABC's new Dancing With the Stars: Athletes share their final results on May 21. The next day, on May 22, the wildly-successful Roseanne reboot closes the curtain on its return — the TV family will return for a confirmed second season.

All of these finales and more have been shared by the network, for the full schedule see the list below.

Thursday, April 19

Scandal Series Finale, 10/9c

Tuesday, May 15

black-ish, 9/8c

Wednesday, May 16

The Goldbergs, 8/7c

Alex Inc., 8:30/7:30c

Modern Family, 9/8c

American Housewife, 9:30/8:30c

Designated Survivor, 10/9c

Thursday, May 17

Grey's Anatomy, 8/7c

Station 19, 9/8c

Friday, May 18

Once Upon a Time Series Finale, 8/7c

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., 9/8c

Sunday, May 20

America's Funniest Home Videos, 7/6c

Monday, May 21

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes, 8/7c

American Idol, 9/8c

Tuesday, May 22

Roseanne, 8/7c

The Middle, 8:30/7:30c

Splitting Up Together, 9:30/8:30c

For The People, 10/9c

Sunday, May 27

Deception, 9/8c