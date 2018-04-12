ABC Announces Finale Dates for 'The Middle,' 'Once Upon a Time' & More
As we near May sweeps, fans grow closer to their favorite show's season finales — and, in some cases, series finales.
Now, ABC has announced its finale lineup giving fans plenty of dates to look forward to and dread. Kicking off the schedule is Scandal's previously-announced series final episode on April 19, which will bid farewell to Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and her gladiators.
Meanwhile, fans of Once Upon a Time and The Middle finally have finale dates — OUAT will finish on May 18, whereas The Middle concludes for good on May 22. Fans of the latter will be glad to know that the series finale will be a special hour-long episode versus the usual half-hour format.
Not all goodbyes are as permanent in the lineup though. American Idol and ABC's new Dancing With the Stars: Athletes share their final results on May 21. The next day, on May 22, the wildly-successful Roseanne reboot closes the curtain on its return — the TV family will return for a confirmed second season.
All of these finales and more have been shared by the network, for the full schedule see the list below.
Thursday, April 19
Scandal Series Finale, 10/9c
Tuesday, May 15
black-ish, 9/8c
Wednesday, May 16
The Goldbergs, 8/7c
Alex Inc., 8:30/7:30c
Modern Family, 9/8c
American Housewife, 9:30/8:30c
Designated Survivor, 10/9c
Thursday, May 17
Grey's Anatomy, 8/7c
Station 19, 9/8c
Friday, May 18
Once Upon a Time Series Finale, 8/7c
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., 9/8c
Sunday, May 20
America's Funniest Home Videos, 7/6c
Monday, May 21
Dancing With the Stars: Athletes, 8/7c
American Idol, 9/8c
Tuesday, May 22
Roseanne, 8/7c
The Middle, 8:30/7:30c
Splitting Up Together, 9:30/8:30c
For The People, 10/9c
Sunday, May 27
Deception, 9/8c