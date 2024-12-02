Did ‘Yellowstone’ Just Let Slip Huge News About Potential Season 6?

Yellowstone is nearing the end of its run on the Paramount Network, but fans are now theorizing about a potential sixth season after a two-word clue at the end of Sunday’s (December 1) episode.

Season 5 of the popular ranch drama wraps up on Sunday, December 15, marking what has widely been assumed to be the end of the series. This comes after Kevin Costner‘s lead character, John Dutton, was killed off the Season 5 Part 2 premiere. Sunday’s episode saw another death, as Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards) was killed in a freak horse accident.

However, during a preview for next week’s penultimate episode, the announcer said, “Only one episode left until the season finale of Yellowstone.” Fans quickly jumped on this, pointing out how the announcer said “season finale” and not “series finale.”

“Maybe I’m a little out of the loop but the bumper said “season finale” of #Yellowstone not “series finale” as I had been lead to believe. Did they officially announce a 6th season?” wrote one fan on X.

“I’m sorry did they say SEASON finale????” said another.

Another added, “Did I hear that right @Yellowstone? One more episode BEFORE THE SEASON FINALE? Not SERIES finale, SEASON finale!”

“@Yellowstone you just billed the finale as the SEASON FINALE and not the SERIES FINALE????? DOES THAT MEAN THIS ISN’T THE END??” wrote one commenter.

“Alright did anyone else catch the saying at the end of Yellowstone that said season finale? Didn’t sound like it was the last episode ever! Or am I just hoping that’s the case?” another added.

” I did notice that SEASON finale line instead of SERIES finale line. That didn’t go unnoticed,” said another.

Another wrote, “I believe they said “season” finale not “series” finale. Could that be hint they may do S6? #Yellowstone”

Paramount and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, have long held that Season 5 Part 2 will be the final season of Yellowstone. However, there are several spinoff projects in the works.

Firstly, there is The Madison (originally titled 2024), which is set to be the first-ever Yellowstone sequel. Matthew McConaughey was initially in talks to star in the series, though a deal was never confirmed. It was later announced that Michelle Pfeiffer will lead the series, which is described as a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

The second spinoff announced was the prequel 1944, though details remain scarce on the project. Much like previous prequel series 1883 and 1923, the show will jump back in time to delve into the origins of the Dutton ranch.

Sheridan also announced the spinoff series 6666, set at the Four Sixes ranch, which has been featured on the show, and starring Yellowstone star Jefferson White (Jimmy). However, this project is now on hold while Sheridan works out filming logistics with the real-life Four Sixes ranch in Texas, where the show is set to shoot.

