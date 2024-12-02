‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Wayne Northrop Dies: Alison Sweeney & More Stars Pay Tribute

Wayne Northrop
Friends, co-workers, and fans of Wayne Northrop have flooded social media with emotional tributes to the late star, who passed away on Friday, November 29, at 77 years old.

The Dynasty and Days of Our Lives actor’s wife, General Hospital star Lynn Herring, confirmed the passing in a statement, where she revealed Northrop was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease six years ago.

“He took his last breath in the arms of his family,” Herring said. “We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home, for taking such great care of him.”

Following the news of Northrop’s passing, countless people have shared their condolences and tributes across social media.

Former Days star Alison Sweeney took to Instagram, where she wrote, “My first scenes as Sami were with Wayne – I remember him helping me understand how to pretend to break into the Brady house with a bobby-pin. He was a wonderful, kind man, a talented, generous actor and a beloved member of the Days family. I learned so much from working with Wayne and will treasure the memories with him.”

 

Fellow Days alum Martha Madison posted a tribute on X, writing, “I’m so sorry to hear of Wayne’s passing. I only worked with him briefly, but I remember him as being super funny & whip smart. Having lost my Mom to Alzheimer’s, I know the complicated grief that comes with a loss like this. Praying for peace and healing for those close to him.”

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini said, “On behalf of our entire @GeneralHospital family, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to Lynn and their sons, Hank and Grady – along with their family and friends. They are all in our thoughts during this difficult time.”

Former Days actor James Reynolds added, “Wayne was my friend my brother, my TV partner. We shared so many laughs and conversations. I am so grateful to have walked our section of life’s highway with Wayne.”

 

Catherine Mary Stuart, who played the original Kayla on Days, took to Threads, where she wrote, “I am devastated by the death of Wayne Northrop. He played my big brother Roman on Days of Our Lives, and in real life became one. I haven’t seen him in years but I will never forget how kind he was to me. He was a beautiful man. I’m terribly sad.”

Many fans also shared tributes across social media, with one X user writing, “Wayne Northrop brought Roman Brady to life. He was amazing as the eldest son of the Brady family & his relationship with Bo was soap gold. Wayne & @peterreckell shared a special bond both on & off screen. He will be missed, but his memories will live on in #Days history forever.”

Another added, “Wayne Northrop was the one & only original Roman Brady on Days of our Lives. When I was in HS, Days was my go-to show and each time Wayne & Deirdre were on, it was wowza chemistry! Still them to this day. So so sad to learn of Wayne’s passing.”

“RIP Wayne Northrop. He will always be the O.G. and best Roman Brady,” said another.

You can check out more tributes below.

