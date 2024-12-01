[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Tracker Season 2 Episode 8 “The Night Movers.”]

Is it time for Colter (Justin Hartley) to move on from his white whale case on Tracker? Well, one person thinks it might be.

The Season 2 premiere introduced another ongoing mystery for Colter (in addition to what happened to his father): Gina Picket, who has been missing for 10 years. He’s so sure Frank Whales (Ryan Dorsey) is involved, that he broke into his house. Well, in the fall finale, he gets a lead that suggests he’s been looking in the right direction.

First, he meets Gina’s sister Camille (Floriana Lima)—during which he ignores a call from his sister Dory—where they were the night Gina vanished. Camille wonders if he ever wishes he could go back and remember what it felt like between them before that, since everything changed after that night. She’s realized she needs to move on, that the thing with Gina is like a big weight pressing down on her. She doesn’t go one hour without feeling it, and she knows that’s not what Gina would have wanted. She needs to say the words “Gina’s gone”—and so is whatever she and Colter had. She can’t keep hoping or looking, and she can’t have any more check-ins. “I can’t see you without seeing her. I know it didn’t start off that way,” she explains.

Colter tries to convince her to at last see what an ex-cop (Brent Sexton’s Keaton from Season 2 Episode 6 “Trust Fall”) he has looking into it finds, but she tells him he’s done everything he could have and it’s time to move on.

Then, at the end of the episode, Keaton calls Colter and tells him he needs to get to where he is ASAP. Once there, Keaton checks that he’s ready to take this down the line, all the way to hell, and that’s because he has a guy tied to a chair—and he’s clearly taken a beating (there’s more in store if he doesn’t tell Colter what he knows). Alex knew Whales back in the day, when they were just kids. They got into something heavy—not their fault—and didn’t have a choice. Whales had it worse than Alex. Someone who made them call him “Teacher” (and didn’t give his real name) made them do things. He knew things about them and held that over their heads, and there were others involved. “Teacher” kept a long line of “pretty boys to do his bidding, Alex reveals.

How does Gina fit in? “He wanted her,” Alex says of “Teacher,” adding, “I think he made Whales lure her to some place he liked. I’ve never been there. But he called it The Farm. Said he planted things there.” And it certainly sounds like Gina could very well still be alive!

What do you think of this latest development? How do you think this mystery will end? Let us know in the comments section below.

