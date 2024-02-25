‘Joe Pickett’ & ‘Once Upon a Time’ Star Chris Gauthier Dies at 48

Chris Gauthier, the actor known for playing William Smee in Once Upon a Time and Vincent in Eureka, has died. He was 48 years old.

The Canadian-based actor’s death following a brief unspecified illness was announced in a statement made by TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent. “We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48. As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film.”

So sad to hear of the passing of Chris Gauthier. Such a kind, sweet, and talented person. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sqoTmkFxur — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) February 25, 2024

“His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally,” the statement continued. “On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

As mentioned above, Gauthier was best known for his roles in Once Upon a Time and Eureka, the latter of which he was credited with appearing in more than 60 episodes. In a sweet tribute from former OUAT costar Colin O’Donoghue, who played Hook, Gauthier was remembered. “Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!” O’Donoghue wrote, recognizing Gauthier’s wife and children.

OUAT‘s co-showrunner Adam Horowitz also paid tribute to Gauthier on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “So sad to hear of the passing of Chris Gauthier. Such a kind, sweet, and talented person. You will be missed.”

In addition to Once Upon a Time and Eureka, Gauthier most recently appeared on television in his role as Randy Pope in Joe Pickett Season 2. His other television credits include Smallville, A Series of Unfortunate Events, When Calls the Heart, Sanctuary, Charmed, Harper’s Island, and Supernatural to name a few.