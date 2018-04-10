65 Best Episodes of the 21st Century: Where to Watch Them All

We've rounded up your ultimate guide to the 65 best episodes of the 21st century, find out where you can watch them in the list below.

Alias — “Phase One” (Season 2, Episode 13) Amazon Video

The Americans — “Do Mail Robots Dream of Electric Sheep?” (Season 3, Episode 9) Amazon Prime

Arrested Development — “The Immaculate Election” (Season 2, Episode 14) Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video

Atlanta — “B.A.N.” (Season 1, Episode 7) Hulu, Amazon Video

Bates Motel — “Forever” (Season 4, Episode 9) Netflix, Amazon Video

Battlestar Galactica — “33” (Season 1, Episode 1) Hulu, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video

Better Things — “Graduation” (Season 2, Episode 10) Amazon Video

The Big Bang Theory — “The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis” (Season 2, Episode 11) Amazon Video

Black-ish — “Hope” (Season 2, Episode 16) Hulu, Amazon Video

Best Episodes of the 21st Century: The Best of the Rest Not all episodes made the Top 10—see which other ones were included in the 65 best.

Black Mirror — “San Junipero” (Season 3, Episode 4) Netflix

Breaking Bad — “Ozymandias” (Season 5, Episode 14), “Dead Freight” (Season 5, Episode 5) Netflix, Amazon Video

Buffy the Vampire Slayer — “Once More, With Feeling” (Season 6, Episode 7) Hulu, Amazon Video

Community — “Remedial Chaos Theory” (Season 3, Episode 4), “Modern Warfare” (Season 1, Episode 23) Hulu, Amazon Video

The Crown — “Act of God” (Season 1, Episode 4) Netflix

Curb Your Enthusiasm — “The Doll” (Season 2, Episode 7), “The Car Pool Lane” (Season 4, Episode 6) HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video

Desperate Housewives — “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1) Hulu, Amazon Video

Dexter — “The Getaway” (Season 4, Episode 12) Showtime Anytime, Netflix, Amazon Video

Downton Abbey — (Season 3, Episode 4) Amazon Prime, Amazon Video

ER — “All in the Family” (Season 6, Episode 14) Hulu, Amazon Video

Everybody Loves Raymond — “Baggage” (Season 7, Episode 22) Amazon Video

The Best Episodes of the 21st Century With the Most Shocking Deaths Stay tuned to TV Insider daily as we count down The Best Episodes of the 21st Century.

Friday Night Lights — “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1) Amazon Video

Game of Thrones — “The Rains of Castamere” (Season 3, Episode 9), “Battle of the Bastards” (Season 6, Episode 9) HBO Go, Amazon Video

Gilmore Girls — “They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They?” (Season 3, Episode 7) Netflix, Amazon Video

Girls — “American Bitch” (Season 6, Episode 3) HBO Go, Amazon Video

Glee — “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1) Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video

The Good Place — “Michael’s Gambit” (Season 1, Episode 13) Netflix, Amazon Video

The Good Wife — “Dramatics, Your Honor” (Season 5, Episode 15) CBS All Access, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video

Grey’s Anatomy — “As We Know It” (Season 2, Episode 17) Netflix, Amazon Video

The Handmaid’s Tale — “Offred” (Season 1, Episode 1) Hulu, Amazon Video

Homeland — “Marine One” (Season 1, Episode 12) Showtime Anytime, Amazon Video

House — “House’s Head” (Season 4, Episode 15) Amazon Video

How I Met Your Mother — “Slap Bet” (Season 2, Episode 9) Hulu, Amazon Video

Inside Amy Schumer — “12 Angry Men Inside Amy Schumer” (Season 3, Episode 3) Comedy Central app, Hulu, Amazon Video

The Best Episodes of the 21st Century With the Biggest Twists Stay tuned to TV Insider daily as we count down The Best Episodes of the 21st Century.

Justified — “Bloody Harlan” (Season 2, Episode 13) Amazon Prime, Amazon Video

Law & Order: SVU — “Surrender Benson” (Season 15, Episode 1) Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video

The Leftovers — “International Assassin” (Season 2, Episode 8) HBO Go, Amazon Video

Lost — “Pilot, Parts 1 and 2” (Season 1, Episodes 1–2) Hulu, Amazon Video

Mad Men — “The Suitcase” (Season 4, Episode 7) Netflix, Amazon Video

Malcolm in the Middle — “Bowling” (Season 2, Episode 20) Hulu

Master of None — “Thanksgiving” (Season 2, Episode 8) Netflix

Modern Family — “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1) Amazon Video

Mr. Robot — “eps1.7wh1ter0se.m4v” (Season 1, Episode 8) USA app, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video

The Office — “Diversity Day” (Season 1, Episode 2) Netflix, Amazon Video

Outlander — “To Ransom a Man’s Soul” (Season 1, Episode 16) Starz app, Amazon Video

Oz — “You Bet Your Life” (Season 4, Episode 8) HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video

Parks and Recreation — “Flu Season” (Season 3, Episode 2) Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video

Pushing Daisies — “Pie-lette” (Season 1, Episode 1) CW Seed, Amazon Video

Sex and The City — “My Motherboard, My Self” (Season 4, Episode 8) HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video

Shameless — “Iron City” (Season 4, Episode 6) Showtime Anytime, Netflix, Amazon Video

The Shield — “Postpartum” (Season 5, Episode 11) Hulu, Amazon Video

Six Feet Under — “Everyone’s Waiting” (Season 5, Episode 12) HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video

The Sopranos — “Pine Barrens” (Season 3, Episode 11), “Employee of the Month” (Season 3, Episode 4) HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video

Stranger Things — “Chapter Nine: The Gate” (Season 2, Episode 9) Netflix

Supernatural — “Baby” (Season 11, Episode 4) Netflix, Amazon Video

30 Rock — “Black Tie” (Season 1, Episode 12) Hulu, Amazon Video

This Is Us — “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1) Hulu, Amazon Video, NBC.com

24 — “12:00 am – 1:00 am” (Season 1, Episode 1) Amazon Prime, Amazon Video

Twin Peaks — “Gotta Light?” (Season 3, Episode 8) Showtime Anytime

Underground — “Minty” (Season 2, Episode 6) Hulu, Amazon Video

Veep — “Mother” (Season 5, Episode 4) HBO Go, Amazon Video

The Walking Dead — “Pretty Much Dead Already” (Season 2, Episode 7) Netflix, Amazon Video

The West Wing — “Two Cathedrals” (Season 2, Episode 22) Netflix, Amazon Video

Westworld — “Trompe L’Oeil” (Season 1, Episode 7) HBO Go, Amazon Video

The Wire — “Middle Ground” (Season 3, Episode 11) HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video

You’re the Worst — “The Heart Is a Dumb Dumb” (Season 2, Episode 13) Hulu, Amazon Video