65 Best Episodes of the 21st Century: Where to Watch Them All
We've rounded up your ultimate guide to the 65 best episodes of the 21st century, find out where you can watch them in the list below.
Alias — “Phase One” (Season 2, Episode 13) Amazon Video
The Americans — “Do Mail Robots Dream of Electric Sheep?” (Season 3, Episode 9) Amazon Prime
Arrested Development — “The Immaculate Election” (Season 2, Episode 14) Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video
Atlanta — “B.A.N.” (Season 1, Episode 7) Hulu, Amazon Video
Bates Motel — “Forever” (Season 4, Episode 9) Netflix, Amazon Video
Battlestar Galactica — “33” (Season 1, Episode 1) Hulu, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video
Better Things — “Graduation” (Season 2, Episode 10) Amazon Video
The Big Bang Theory — “The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis” (Season 2, Episode 11) Amazon Video
Black-ish — “Hope” (Season 2, Episode 16) Hulu, Amazon Video
Best Episodes of the 21st Century: The Best of the Rest
Not all episodes made the Top 10—see which other ones were included in the 65 best.
Black Mirror — “San Junipero” (Season 3, Episode 4) Netflix
Breaking Bad — “Ozymandias” (Season 5, Episode 14), “Dead Freight” (Season 5, Episode 5) Netflix, Amazon Video
Buffy the Vampire Slayer — “Once More, With Feeling” (Season 6, Episode 7) Hulu, Amazon Video
Community — “Remedial Chaos Theory” (Season 3, Episode 4), “Modern Warfare” (Season 1, Episode 23) Hulu, Amazon Video
The Crown — “Act of God” (Season 1, Episode 4) Netflix
Curb Your Enthusiasm — “The Doll” (Season 2, Episode 7), “The Car Pool Lane” (Season 4, Episode 6) HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video
Desperate Housewives — “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1) Hulu, Amazon Video
Dexter — “The Getaway” (Season 4, Episode 12) Showtime Anytime, Netflix, Amazon Video
Downton Abbey — (Season 3, Episode 4) Amazon Prime, Amazon Video
ER — “All in the Family” (Season 6, Episode 14) Hulu, Amazon Video
Everybody Loves Raymond — “Baggage” (Season 7, Episode 22) Amazon Video
The Best Episodes of the 21st Century With the Most Shocking Deaths
Stay tuned to TV Insider daily as we count down The Best Episodes of the 21st Century.
Friday Night Lights — “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1) Amazon Video
Game of Thrones — “The Rains of Castamere” (Season 3, Episode 9), “Battle of the Bastards” (Season 6, Episode 9) HBO Go, Amazon Video
Gilmore Girls — “They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They?” (Season 3, Episode 7) Netflix, Amazon Video
Girls — “American Bitch” (Season 6, Episode 3) HBO Go, Amazon Video
Glee — “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1) Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video
The Good Place — “Michael’s Gambit” (Season 1, Episode 13) Netflix, Amazon Video
The Good Wife — “Dramatics, Your Honor” (Season 5, Episode 15) CBS All Access, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video
Grey’s Anatomy — “As We Know It” (Season 2, Episode 17) Netflix, Amazon Video
The Handmaid’s Tale — “Offred” (Season 1, Episode 1) Hulu, Amazon Video
Homeland — “Marine One” (Season 1, Episode 12) Showtime Anytime, Amazon Video
House — “House’s Head” (Season 4, Episode 15) Amazon Video
How I Met Your Mother — “Slap Bet” (Season 2, Episode 9) Hulu, Amazon Video
Inside Amy Schumer — “12 Angry Men Inside Amy Schumer” (Season 3, Episode 3) Comedy Central app, Hulu, Amazon Video
The Best Episodes of the 21st Century With the Biggest Twists
Stay tuned to TV Insider daily as we count down The Best Episodes of the 21st Century.
Justified — “Bloody Harlan” (Season 2, Episode 13) Amazon Prime, Amazon Video
Law & Order: SVU — “Surrender Benson” (Season 15, Episode 1) Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video
The Leftovers — “International Assassin” (Season 2, Episode 8) HBO Go, Amazon Video
Lost — “Pilot, Parts 1 and 2” (Season 1, Episodes 1–2) Hulu, Amazon Video
Mad Men — “The Suitcase” (Season 4, Episode 7) Netflix, Amazon Video
Malcolm in the Middle — “Bowling” (Season 2, Episode 20) Hulu
Master of None — “Thanksgiving” (Season 2, Episode 8) Netflix
Modern Family — “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1) Amazon Video
Mr. Robot — “eps1.7wh1ter0se.m4v” (Season 1, Episode 8) USA app, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video
The Office — “Diversity Day” (Season 1, Episode 2) Netflix, Amazon Video
Outlander — “To Ransom a Man’s Soul” (Season 1, Episode 16) Starz app, Amazon Video
Oz — “You Bet Your Life” (Season 4, Episode 8) HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video
Parks and Recreation — “Flu Season” (Season 3, Episode 2) Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video
Pushing Daisies — “Pie-lette” (Season 1, Episode 1) CW Seed, Amazon Video
Best Pilot Episodes of the 21st Century: 'The Handmaid's Tale,' '24' & More
Plus, 'Friday Night Lights,' 'Modern Family,' and other classics.
Sex and The City — “My Motherboard, My Self” (Season 4, Episode 8) HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video
Shameless — “Iron City” (Season 4, Episode 6) Showtime Anytime, Netflix, Amazon Video
The Shield — “Postpartum” (Season 5, Episode 11) Hulu, Amazon Video
Six Feet Under — “Everyone’s Waiting” (Season 5, Episode 12) HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video
The Sopranos — “Pine Barrens” (Season 3, Episode 11), “Employee of the Month” (Season 3, Episode 4) HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video
Stranger Things — “Chapter Nine: The Gate” (Season 2, Episode 9) Netflix
Supernatural — “Baby” (Season 11, Episode 4) Netflix, Amazon Video
30 Rock — “Black Tie” (Season 1, Episode 12) Hulu, Amazon Video
This Is Us — “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1) Hulu, Amazon Video, NBC.com
24 — “12:00 am – 1:00 am” (Season 1, Episode 1) Amazon Prime, Amazon Video
Twin Peaks — “Gotta Light?” (Season 3, Episode 8) Showtime Anytime
Best Finale Episodes of the 21st Century: 'Justified,' 'Stranger Things' & More
Plus 'Better Things,' 'Dexter' and more.
Underground — “Minty” (Season 2, Episode 6) Hulu, Amazon Video
Veep — “Mother” (Season 5, Episode 4) HBO Go, Amazon Video
The Walking Dead — “Pretty Much Dead Already” (Season 2, Episode 7) Netflix, Amazon Video
The West Wing — “Two Cathedrals” (Season 2, Episode 22) Netflix, Amazon Video
Westworld — “Trompe L’Oeil” (Season 1, Episode 7) HBO Go, Amazon Video
The Wire — “Middle Ground” (Season 3, Episode 11) HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Amazon Video
You’re the Worst — “The Heart Is a Dumb Dumb” (Season 2, Episode 13) Hulu, Amazon VideoAlertMe