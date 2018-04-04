Best Episodes Countdown #5: 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' — "Once More, With Feeling"

Check back with TV Insider daily as we countdown the 10 Best Episodes of the 21st Century, including picks from favorites like The Sopranos, Lost, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more.

Season 6, Episode 7

Many have attempted the Very Special Musical Episode, but few have hit such exhilarating high notes as creator Joss Whedon’s masterfully tuneful, Broadway-ready pastiche of pop ballads, anthems and earworm show tunes.

In 2001, we described the hour as “a wildly ambitious, sensationally entertaining and unexpectedly moving experiment in form.” Holds true on repeated viewings. Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and the Scooby Gang, under a tap-dancing demon’s spell, reveal their darkest thoughts and deepest longings, culminating in the soaring song “Where Do We Go From Here?” Into the genre history books.

