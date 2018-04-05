Best Episodes Countdown #4: 'The Sopranos' — "Pine Barrens"

Check back with TV Insider daily as we countdown the 10 Best Episodes of the 21st Century, including picks from favorites like The Sopranos, Lost, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more.

Season 3, Episode 11

Death. Sex. Ziti. Existential woe. The Sopranos had it all. And it was *$#%! funny.We still howl watching capo Paulie (Tony Sirico) and underling Christopher (Michael Imperioli) spend a cold, fruitless night in the Jersey woods hunting a Russian rival who just won’t die.

They’ve got snow-soaked loafers and nary a clue, yet their comical travails still manage to deftly ask one of the drama’s key philosophical questions: Is being a “made” man worth the trade-off—or is success simply chasing something you can never catch?

