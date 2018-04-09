Best Episodes Countdown #2: 'Lost' — "Pilot, Parts 1 and 2"

Check back with TV Insider daily as we countdown the 10 Best Episodes of the 21st Century, including picks from favorites like The Sopranos, Lost, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more.

Season 1, Episodes 1–2

Spielbergian in epic scope, unsurpassed in its exotic promise of adventure and mystery, the lavishly produced two-part series premiere of Lost is a cinematic triumph, introducing a galaxy of instant stars with whom we relish being stranded on a (supposedly) uninhabited island.

Harrowing flashbacks to the downing of Oceanic Flight 815 punctuate the disoriented survival tactics of the castaways (Matthew Fox among them), offering tantalizing first looks into their pasts.

As they recklessly venture into the lush forests and hills of their strange new home, where an unseen but scary, monstrous menace lurks, it’s immediately obvious this is more Jules Verne territory than Gilligan’s Island.

Lost, Seasons 1-6 available, Hulu, Amazon Video