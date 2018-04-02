Best Episodes Countdown #7: 'Mad Men' — "The Suitcase"

Check back with TV Insider daily as we countdown the 10 Best Episodes of the 21st Century, including picks from favorites like The Sopranos, Lost, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more.

Season 4, Episode 7

A showcase for Mad Men’s most fascinating characters—troubled golden boy Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and ambitious Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss)—takes place mostly in the office during a haunting and illuminating dark night of the soul.

With a real-life prizefight as a radio backdrop, Don and Peggy come out swinging after he keeps her from a 26th birthday dinner to brainstorm a Samsonite ad.

Egos are bruised, secrets revealed and the boss-subordinate relationship altered forever when a personal tragedy sends Don into a drunken stupor, and he collapses with his head in Peggy’s lap. The morning after: business as usual. We know better.

Mad Men, Streaming now, Netflix, Amazon Go