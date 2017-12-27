When Will My Favorite TV Series Return From Winter Break?

Kellie Freeze
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us Pictured: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Sterling K. Brown as Randall.

Many people look forward to a long winter's nap and a few days of rest around the holidays, and many TV series do, too, taking a tiny hiatus to celebrate the season. And while many popular series won't have new episodes until the New Year, now is the perfect time to discover a new series or binge your latest obsession.

If you're wondering when your favorite series will return from its winter vacay, TV Insider has compiled a list of  TV return dates. Check out what shows are coming back with new episodes and/or seasons in January and February below!

Roush Review: Top 10 Shows of 2017

Roush Review: Top 10 Shows of 2017

TV's best lineup according to senior critic, Matt Roush.

2018 TV Return Dates

Monday, Jan. 1
The Bachelor, ABC at 8/7c
The Wall, NBC at 8/7c
Valor, The CW at 9/8c
Hack My Life, truTV at 10/9c

Tuesday, Jan. 2
Lethal Weapon, FOX at 8/7c
Intervention, A&E at 9/8c
Married at First Sight, Lifetime at 9/8c
The Mick, Fox at a new time—9:30/8:30c
Chicago Med, NBC at 10/9c

Wednesday, Jan. 3
The Amazing Race, CBS at 8/7c
The X-Files, FOX at 8/7c
The Blacklist, NBC at 8/7c
Law & Order: SVU, NBC at 9/8c
Match Game, ABC at 10/9c
Chicago P.D., NBC at 10/9c

Inside 'The X-Files' Season 11: Mulder and Scully Take on Their Biggest Mystery Yet

Inside 'The X-Files' Season 11: Mulder and Scully Take on Their Biggest Mystery Yet

Where is their missing son?

Thursday, Jan. 4
Superstore, NBC at 8/7c
The Good Place, NBC at 8:30/7:30c
Will & Grace, NBC at 9/8c
Bringing Up Bates, UP at 9/8c
Great News, NBC at 9:30/8:30c
Chicago Fire, NBC at 10/9c
Nashville, CMT at 9/8c

Friday, Jan. 5
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW at 8/7c

Sunday, Jan. 7
Bob’s Burgers, Fox at 7:30/6:30c
The Simpsons, Fox at 8/7c
Ghosted, Fox at 8:30/7:30c
Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All-Access at 8:30/7:30c
Family Guy, Fox at 9/8c
After Trek, CBS All Access at 9:30/8:30c
The Last Man on Earth, Fox at 9:30/8:30c
Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, E! at 10/9c

Monday, Jan. 8
Antiques Roadshow, PBS at 8/7c
The Brave, NBC at 10/9c

Tuesday, Jan. 9
The Fosters, Freeform at 8/7c
This Is Us, NBC at 9/8c (special episode airs after the Super Bowl on Feb. 4)
The Haves and the Have Nots, OWN at 9/8c
Ink Master, Spike at 10/9c

'This Is Us' Fall Finale: 4 Big Moments From 'Number Three' and What They Mean

'This Is Us' Fall Finale: 4 Big Moments From 'Number Three' and What They Mean

We've got the high (and not-so-high) points from this week's fall finale!

Wednesday, Jan. 10
The Magicians, Syfy at 9/8c
If Loving You Is Wrong, OWN at 10/9c

First Look! The Cast of 'The Magicians' Fill(ory) Us in on Season 3's Mystical Quest

First Look! The Cast of 'The Magicians' Fill(ory) Us in on Season 3's Mystical Quest

The cast previews what's up with their magic-less lives in Season 3.

Friday, Jan. 12
Blindspot, NBC at 8/7c
Taken, NBC at 9/8c
Dateline, NBC at 10/9c

Sunday, Jan. 14
Victoria, PBS at 9/8c
Divorce, HBO at 10/9c
Crashing, HBO at 10:30/9:30c

Monday, Jan. 15
Supergirl, The CW at 8/7c

Tuesday, Jan. 16
The Flash, The CW at 8/7c

Wednesday, Jan. 17
The Path, Hulu
Riverdale, The CW at 8/7c
Dynasty, The CW at 9/8c

Thursday, Jan. 18
Grey’s Anatomy, ABC at 8/7c
Supernatural, the CW at 8/7c
Beyond, Freeform at 8/7c
Scandal, ABC at 9/8c
Arrow, The CW at 9/8c
Lip Sync Battle, Paramount (formerly Spike) at 9/8c
How to Get Away with Murder, ABC at 10/9c
Portlandia premieres on IFC at 10/9c

Friday, Jan. 19
Grace and Frankie, Netflix
Real Time with Bill Maher, HBO at 10/9c
High Maintenance, HBO at 11/10c

Monday, Jan. 22
Summer House, Bravo at 10/9c

Tuesday, Jan. 23
The Quad, BET at 10/9c
Baskets, FX at 10/9c
Drunk History, Comedy Central at 10/9c
Another Period, Comedy Central at 10:30/9:30c
The Detour, TBS at 10:30/9:30c

Wednesday, Jan. 24
Schitt’s Creek, Pop at 8/7c
Vikings, History at 9/8c

Friday, Jan. 26
Jane the Virgin, The CW at 9/8c

Friday, Feb. 2
Strike Back, Cinemax at 10/9c

Sunday, Feb. 11
Homeland, Showtime at 9/8c

Monday, Feb. 12
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The CW at 8/7c

Sunday, Feb. 18
When Calls the Heart, Hallmark Channel at 9/8c

Friday, Feb. 23
The Tick, Amazon

Sunday, Feb. 25
Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz at 9/8c
The Walking Dead, AMC at 9/8c
Talking Dead, AMC at 10/9c

'The Walking Dead' Midseason Finale Recap: Well Doesn't That Bite?!

'The Walking Dead' Midseason Finale Recap: Well Doesn't That Bite?!

The closing moments of tonight's 'The Walking Dead' Season 8 midseason finale revealed that, while a heartbreaking death wasn't in the offing, it's coming soon.

Monday, Feb. 26
The Voice, NBC at 8/7c
UnREAL, Lifetime at 10/9c

Wednesday, Feb. 28
Survivor, CBS at 8/7c
Designated Survivor, ABC at 10/9c