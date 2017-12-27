When Will My Favorite TV Series Return From Winter Break?

This Is Us Pictured: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Sterling K. Brown as Randall.

Many people look forward to a long winter's nap and a few days of rest around the holidays, and many TV series do, too, taking a tiny hiatus to celebrate the season. And while many popular series won't have new episodes until the New Year, now is the perfect time to discover a new series or binge your latest obsession.

If you're wondering when your favorite series will return from its winter vacay, TV Insider has compiled a list of TV return dates. Check out what shows are coming back with new episodes and/or seasons in January and February below!

2018 TV Return Dates

Monday, Jan. 1

The Bachelor, ABC at 8/7c

The Wall, NBC at 8/7c

Valor, The CW at 9/8c

Hack My Life, truTV at 10/9c

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Lethal Weapon, FOX at 8/7c

Intervention, A&E at 9/8c

Married at First Sight, Lifetime at 9/8c

The Mick, Fox at a new time—9:30/8:30c

Chicago Med, NBC at 10/9c

Wednesday, Jan. 3

The Amazing Race, CBS at 8/7c

The X-Files, FOX at 8/7c

The Blacklist, NBC at 8/7c

Law & Order: SVU, NBC at 9/8c

Match Game, ABC at 10/9c

Chicago P.D., NBC at 10/9c

Thursday, Jan. 4

Superstore, NBC at 8/7c

The Good Place, NBC at 8:30/7:30c

Will & Grace, NBC at 9/8c

Bringing Up Bates, UP at 9/8c

Great News, NBC at 9:30/8:30c

Chicago Fire, NBC at 10/9c

Nashville, CMT at 9/8c

Friday, Jan. 5

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW at 8/7c

Sunday, Jan. 7

Bob’s Burgers, Fox at 7:30/6:30c

The Simpsons, Fox at 8/7c

Ghosted, Fox at 8:30/7:30c

Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All-Access at 8:30/7:30c

Family Guy, Fox at 9/8c

After Trek, CBS All Access at 9:30/8:30c

The Last Man on Earth, Fox at 9:30/8:30c

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, E! at 10/9c

Monday, Jan. 8

Antiques Roadshow, PBS at 8/7c

The Brave, NBC at 10/9c

Tuesday, Jan. 9

The Fosters, Freeform at 8/7c

This Is Us, NBC at 9/8c (special episode airs after the Super Bowl on Feb. 4)

The Haves and the Have Nots, OWN at 9/8c

Ink Master, Spike at 10/9c

Wednesday, Jan. 10

The Magicians, Syfy at 9/8c

If Loving You Is Wrong, OWN at 10/9c

Friday, Jan. 12

Blindspot, NBC at 8/7c

Taken, NBC at 9/8c

Dateline, NBC at 10/9c

Sunday, Jan. 14

Victoria, PBS at 9/8c

Divorce, HBO at 10/9c

Crashing, HBO at 10:30/9:30c

Monday, Jan. 15

Supergirl, The CW at 8/7c

Tuesday, Jan. 16

The Flash, The CW at 8/7c

Wednesday, Jan. 17

The Path, Hulu

Riverdale, The CW at 8/7c

Dynasty, The CW at 9/8c

Thursday, Jan. 18

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC at 8/7c

Supernatural, the CW at 8/7c

Beyond, Freeform at 8/7c

Scandal, ABC at 9/8c

Arrow, The CW at 9/8c

Lip Sync Battle, Paramount (formerly Spike) at 9/8c

How to Get Away with Murder, ABC at 10/9c

Portlandia premieres on IFC at 10/9c

Friday, Jan. 19

Grace and Frankie, Netflix

Real Time with Bill Maher, HBO at 10/9c

High Maintenance, HBO at 11/10c

Monday, Jan. 22

Summer House, Bravo at 10/9c

Tuesday, Jan. 23

The Quad, BET at 10/9c

Baskets, FX at 10/9c

Drunk History, Comedy Central at 10/9c

Another Period, Comedy Central at 10:30/9:30c

The Detour, TBS at 10:30/9:30c

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Schitt’s Creek, Pop at 8/7c

Vikings, History at 9/8c

Friday, Jan. 26

Jane the Virgin, The CW at 9/8c

Friday, Feb. 2

Strike Back, Cinemax at 10/9c

Sunday, Feb. 11

Homeland, Showtime at 9/8c

Monday, Feb. 12

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The CW at 8/7c

Sunday, Feb. 18

When Calls the Heart, Hallmark Channel at 9/8c

Friday, Feb. 23

The Tick, Amazon

Sunday, Feb. 25

Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz at 9/8c

The Walking Dead, AMC at 9/8c

Talking Dead, AMC at 10/9c

Monday, Feb. 26

The Voice, NBC at 8/7c

UnREAL, Lifetime at 10/9c

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Survivor, CBS at 8/7c

Designated Survivor, ABC at 10/9c