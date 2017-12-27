When Will My Favorite TV Series Return From Winter Break?
Many people look forward to a long winter's nap and a few days of rest around the holidays, and many TV series do, too, taking a tiny hiatus to celebrate the season. And while many popular series won't have new episodes until the New Year, now is the perfect time to discover a new series or binge your latest obsession.
If you're wondering when your favorite series will return from its winter vacay, TV Insider has compiled a list of TV return dates. Check out what shows are coming back with new episodes and/or seasons in January and February below!
Roush Review: Top 10 Shows of 2017
TV's best lineup according to senior critic, Matt Roush.
2018 TV Return Dates
Monday, Jan. 1
The Bachelor, ABC at 8/7c
The Wall, NBC at 8/7c
Valor, The CW at 9/8c
Hack My Life, truTV at 10/9c
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Lethal Weapon, FOX at 8/7c
Intervention, A&E at 9/8c
Married at First Sight, Lifetime at 9/8c
The Mick, Fox at a new time—9:30/8:30c
Chicago Med, NBC at 10/9c
Wednesday, Jan. 3
The Amazing Race, CBS at 8/7c
The X-Files, FOX at 8/7c
The Blacklist, NBC at 8/7c
Law & Order: SVU, NBC at 9/8c
Match Game, ABC at 10/9c
Chicago P.D., NBC at 10/9c
Inside 'The X-Files' Season 11: Mulder and Scully Take on Their Biggest Mystery Yet
Where is their missing son?
Thursday, Jan. 4
Superstore, NBC at 8/7c
The Good Place, NBC at 8:30/7:30c
Will & Grace, NBC at 9/8c
Bringing Up Bates, UP at 9/8c
Great News, NBC at 9:30/8:30c
Chicago Fire, NBC at 10/9c
Nashville, CMT at 9/8c
Friday, Jan. 5
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW at 8/7c
Sunday, Jan. 7
Bob’s Burgers, Fox at 7:30/6:30c
The Simpsons, Fox at 8/7c
Ghosted, Fox at 8:30/7:30c
Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All-Access at 8:30/7:30c
Family Guy, Fox at 9/8c
After Trek, CBS All Access at 9:30/8:30c
The Last Man on Earth, Fox at 9:30/8:30c
Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, E! at 10/9c
Monday, Jan. 8
Antiques Roadshow, PBS at 8/7c
The Brave, NBC at 10/9c
Tuesday, Jan. 9
The Fosters, Freeform at 8/7c
This Is Us, NBC at 9/8c (special episode airs after the Super Bowl on Feb. 4)
The Haves and the Have Nots, OWN at 9/8c
Ink Master, Spike at 10/9c
'This Is Us' Fall Finale: 4 Big Moments From 'Number Three' and What They Mean
We've got the high (and not-so-high) points from this week's fall finale!
Wednesday, Jan. 10
The Magicians, Syfy at 9/8c
If Loving You Is Wrong, OWN at 10/9c
First Look! The Cast of 'The Magicians' Fill(ory) Us in on Season 3's Mystical Quest
The cast previews what's up with their magic-less lives in Season 3.
Friday, Jan. 12
Blindspot, NBC at 8/7c
Taken, NBC at 9/8c
Dateline, NBC at 10/9c
Sunday, Jan. 14
Victoria, PBS at 9/8c
Divorce, HBO at 10/9c
Crashing, HBO at 10:30/9:30c
Monday, Jan. 15
Supergirl, The CW at 8/7c
Tuesday, Jan. 16
The Flash, The CW at 8/7c
Wednesday, Jan. 17
The Path, Hulu
Riverdale, The CW at 8/7c
Dynasty, The CW at 9/8c
Thursday, Jan. 18
Grey’s Anatomy, ABC at 8/7c
Supernatural, the CW at 8/7c
Beyond, Freeform at 8/7c
Scandal, ABC at 9/8c
Arrow, The CW at 9/8c
Lip Sync Battle, Paramount (formerly Spike) at 9/8c
How to Get Away with Murder, ABC at 10/9c
Portlandia premieres on IFC at 10/9c
Friday, Jan. 19
Grace and Frankie, Netflix
Real Time with Bill Maher, HBO at 10/9c
High Maintenance, HBO at 11/10c
Monday, Jan. 22
Summer House, Bravo at 10/9c
Tuesday, Jan. 23
The Quad, BET at 10/9c
Baskets, FX at 10/9c
Drunk History, Comedy Central at 10/9c
Another Period, Comedy Central at 10:30/9:30c
The Detour, TBS at 10:30/9:30c
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Schitt’s Creek, Pop at 8/7c
Vikings, History at 9/8c
Friday, Jan. 26
Jane the Virgin, The CW at 9/8c
Friday, Feb. 2
Strike Back, Cinemax at 10/9c
Sunday, Feb. 11
Homeland, Showtime at 9/8c
Monday, Feb. 12
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The CW at 8/7c
Sunday, Feb. 18
When Calls the Heart, Hallmark Channel at 9/8c
Friday, Feb. 23
The Tick, Amazon
Sunday, Feb. 25
Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz at 9/8c
The Walking Dead, AMC at 9/8c
Talking Dead, AMC at 10/9c
'The Walking Dead' Midseason Finale Recap: Well Doesn't That Bite?!
The closing moments of tonight's 'The Walking Dead' Season 8 midseason finale revealed that, while a heartbreaking death wasn't in the offing, it's coming soon.
Monday, Feb. 26
The Voice, NBC at 8/7c
UnREAL, Lifetime at 10/9c
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Survivor, CBS at 8/7c
Designated Survivor, ABC at 10/9c