'Star Trek: Discovery' Chapter 2 to Begin in January

The finale of Chapter One of Star Trek: Discovery's first season streams this Sunday, Nov. 12, on CBS All Access. But you'll have to wait until next year to see the rest of the Season 1 episodes.

But it's really not that long of a wait—Season 1, Chapter Two will be available starting Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after 8:30pm ET. The second chapter features the remaining six episodes of Season 1, CBS All Access announced Thursday.

The streaming service says Star Trek: Discovery Chapter Two will pick up with Episode 10, "Despite Yourself." A description of the episode reads: "While in unfamiliar territory, the U.S.S. Discovery crew is forced to get creative in their next efforts to survive opposing and unprecedented forces and return home."

Following the premiere on Jan. 7, all-new Chapter Two episodes will be available on demand weekly after 8:30pm ET on Sundays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States. The first season finale will drop on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.

The first eight episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are currently available to stream on CBS All Access. Episode 9, the Chapter One finale, will be available starting Sunday, Nov. 12, after 8:30/7:30c.

Star Trek: Discovery, Sundays after 8:30/7:30c, CBS All Access