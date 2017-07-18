PaleyFest Fall TV Previews 2017 Lineup Announced

A preview screening of CBS' new fall drama SEAL Team , starring David Boreanaz (left), is among the highlights of this year's PaleyFest Fall TV Previews event.

The Paley Center for Media has announced the lineup for its 11th annual PaleyFest Fall Previews event. The 2017 festival will run over 10 days at the center's Beverly Hills location Sept. 6-16, and celebrates the upcoming Fall TV season's most anticipated new and returning series, including shows from all four major broadcast networks, cable TV and premium streaming services. Of course, each event will feature notable, often star-studded, talent, including cast members and creative personnel.

Showtime will kick off the festival on Sept. 6 with a screening of and panel for the return of Shameless. Other shows of note that will be featured throughout the festival include newcomers like CBS' SEAL Team, The CW's Valor and Dynasty, and Fox's Ghosted and The Orville, along with returning favorites such as Netflix's Fuller House and Hulu's The Mindy Project.

Tickets to the 2017 PaleyFest Fall Previews event will go on sale to Paley Center Individual Members Wednesday, July 19, at 9am PT. The general pubic can start buying tickets on Thursday, July 20, starting at 9am PT.

2017 L.A. PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Event Initial Lineup (All times PT; events and panelists subject to change)

Wednesday, Sept. 6 — Showtime

6pm: Doors open/reception begins

7pm: Shameless screening and panel with William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan and Isidora Goreshter

Thursday, Sept. 7 — Univision

6pm: Doors open/reception begins

7pm: El Chapo Season 2 screening and panel (talent TBD)

Friday, Sept. 8 — Hulu

6pm: Doors open/reception begins

7pm: Future Man screening and panel with Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson

8pm: The Mindy Project screening and panel with Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, Ed Weeks, Xosha Roquemore, Beth Grant, Fortune Feimster and executive producer Matt Warburton

Saturday, Sept. 9 — ABC (matinee event)

1pm: Doors open/reception begins

2pm: The Mayor screening and panel with Brandon Micheal Hall, Lea Michele, Yvette Nicole Brown, Bernard David Jones and Marcel Spears

3pm: Screening of The Good Doctor

3:45pm: Screening of Ten Days in the Valley

Saturday, Sept. 9 — The CW (evening event)

6:30pm: Doors open/reception begins

7pm: Valor screening and panel with Christina Ochoa and Matt Barr

8pm: Dynasty screening and panel with Nathalie Kelley, Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show

Monday, Sept. 11 — NBC

6pm: Doors open/reception begins

7pm: Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders screening and panel with Edie Falco, Gus Halper, Miles Gaston Villanueva, creator/executive producer Dick Wolf, executive producer Rene Balcer and executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter (more to be announced)

8:45pm: The Brave screening

Tuesday, Sept. 12 — CBS

6pm: Doors open/reception begins

7pm: Me, Myself & I screening and panel with Bobby Moynihan, John Larroquette, Jack Dylan Grazer, and executive producers Dan Kopelman, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor

8:15pm: Screening of Wisdom of the Crowd

9pm: Screening of SEAL Team

9:45pm: Screening of 9JKL

Wednesday, Sept. 13 — Fox

6pm: Doors open/reception begins

6:30pm: The Orville screening and panel with Seth MacFarlane

8pm: Ghosted screening and panel with Craig Robinson and Adam Scott

9:15pm: The Gifted screening

Thursday, Sept. 14 — Netflix

6pm: Doors open/reception begins

6:30pm: Big Mouth screening and panel with Nick Kroll and John Mulaney

7:30pm: Fuller House screening and panel with Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and creator/executive producer Jeff Franklin

Friday, Sept. 15 — BET

6pm: Doors open/reception begins

6:30pm: Tales screening and panel (talent TBD)

Saturday, Sept. 16 — EPIX

6pm: Doors open/reception begins

6:30pm: Berlin Station screening and panel with executive producer Bradford Winters