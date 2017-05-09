‘The Gifted’: Fox Orders Marvel X-Men Drama to Series (VIDEO)

Fox has officially ordered The Gifted—its previously untitled Marvel X-Men pilot—to series for the 2017-18 season.

Per the network, The Gifted “focuses on a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.”

Billed as a “family adventure series,” the drama stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White. It’s written by Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and directed by Bryan Singer (the X-Men franchise), who both executive-produce along with Lauren Shuler Donner (X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Days of Future Past), Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Days of Future Past), Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones) and Jim Chory (Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones).

The network also released the first teaser for the series, with a full trailer coming on Monday, May 15.

The Gifted, coming to Fox in the 2017-18 season

