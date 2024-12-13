‘Botched’ Surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow Shares Views on Brandi Glanville’s ‘Parasite’ Face

Botched surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow has weighed in on Brandi Glanville‘s facial disfigurement and whether or not he agrees with her assessment that it’s caused by a “parasite.”

Glanville has been sharing updates on her health over the past year, previously posting a photo of her facial deformities, which include sunken cheeks and mottled skin. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum told Entertainment Tonight that doctors believe it could have been caused by a parasite.

Speaking to TMZ on Thursday (December 12), Dubrow shot down the idea of it being a parasite. Instead, he thinks it’s much more likely to be the cause of an “infection” and that she needs to get the proper help as soon as possible.

“I saw one of her interviews, and I’ve seen the picture of her, the one where she is swollen, the one where she is really deflated with the irregular skin,” Dubrow told the outlet. “Here’s the thing, here’s what Brandi really needs to focus on… and it’s not her fault, it’s her doctor’s fault. Brandi needs a diagnosis.”

“She has to figure out if there’s a microorganism in there,” he added. “It’s not going to be a parasite, it’s not going to be something she ate, it’s going to be from something that got into her bloodstream.”

Glanville told Entertainment Tonight that she’s spent around $70,000 trying to get to the bottom of the issue, revealing that she recently “did lab work for $10,000.”

“I ran every test under the sun. They’re like, ‘It could be a parasite.’ That’s, you know, new,” she stated, adding that she’s experienced “swelling” and “was unable to speak” for a while.

On Thursday, Glanville shared a photo on Instagram showing that her cheeks had become swollen. “It all started with a fun girls trip to the Hamptons with @phaedraparks @adrianeschwartz & @gretchenrossi,” she captioned the post.

Dubrow, who is married to Real Housewives Of Orange County star Heather Dubrow, expressed his concern about Glanville not getting the diagnosis she needs.

“She’s like a ticking time bomb. Every minute that that microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage, she could suffer worse for it,” he explained. “It could be more difficult to treat and she could form more scars and more nodules. So Brandi needs a diagnosis. She probably needs a surgical intervention to get a piece of tissue and figure out what’s going on.”

Dubrow is one of the stars of E!’s Botched, a reality show that premiered in 2014 and follows Dubrow and Paul Nassif as they “remedy extreme plastic surgeries gone wrong.”

Speaking to Glanville directly, Dubrow offered his services, saying, “Brandi, if you can’t get a diagnosis okay, and you need help, the Botched doctors are here for you.”