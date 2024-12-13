Jimmy Kimmel Issues Grim 2025 Warning in Last Show of the Year

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t have much hope for 2025, so he’s reminding his viewers to make the most of what’s left of this year, telling them to “fill this Christmas with generosity and goodness.”

During his last new show of 2024, the late-night host shared his predictions for the new year on Thursday’s (December 12) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying, “You know, I’ve been thinking, we know next year’s going to be challenging. We’re about to endure a lot of thug, gaslighting, greed, lying, ignorance.”

“Possibly even the measles and the mumps,” he quipped, referring to Donald Trump’s nomination of anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary.

Back in October, Kimmel urged American voters not to vote Trump back into office. However, just a week later, Trump won the presidential election over Kamala Harris in a decisive fashion.

In anticipation of a dire 2025, Kimmel told viewers to soak up the last moments of 2024. “So, let’s fill this Christmas with generosity and goodness,” he stated. “Let’s be nice to our friends, let strangers get ahead of us in traffic, maybe spend a little extra time with our kids, give our spouses a back rub.”

He continued, “Let’s deck those halls and lube up those chimneys because Santa’s coming to town… and he might not be coming back ever again!”

Kimmel then turned his focus to Trump being named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, which he described as an “early Christmas gift” for the president-elect.

“According to the Time website, the Person of the Year is bestowed upon ‘a person, group, or concept that had the biggest impact – for good or for ill,” Kimmel read. “Which… that’s him alright! It was a no-brainer in every sense of the word.”

He also made a reference to Stormy Daniels‘ claim that she spanked Trump “right on the butt” with a magazine featuring him on the cover during a sexual encounter.

“Sadly, there’s no one left to roll it up and spank him with it,” Kimmel said. “Maybe Elon [Musk] will do it for him. I don’t know.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above.