‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Call Out ‘Stupidest’ Episode Ever

The Price Is Right viewers were left stunned after Thursday’s (December 12) episode when multiple contestants made incredible errors that cost them big prizes.

Despite long-time host Drew Carey explaining the rules throughout the episode, several contestants made mistakes that some fans couldn’t believe. This included two contestants on Bidder’s Row bidding the same amount and another contestant bidding “ten-hundred.”

The contestants who made it up to the stage didn’t fare much better. One contestant took on Safe Crackers yet didn’t understand that the numbers could only be used once each. Even after he won a TV, the contestant seemed surprised, telling Carey, “Oh, I did? Where is it?”

Another contestant played Push Over, where the player must push the blocks until the correct price is shown in the window. This contestant continued to push all the blocks to the end, ruining any chance of winning the game.

Across the episode, there was only one contestant who won their pricing game. A contestant called Linda participated in the game Do the Math, where the player must decide whether to add or subtract from the price of a prize on the left to equal the price of the prize on the right.

Linda’s prize items were a washer-dryer combo and a game table, and she had $869 to add or subtract from the washer-dryer price to match the game table’s price. She figured out the washer-dryer was worth more and subtracted the $869, meaning she walked away with both prizes.

Fans took to social media after the game to compliment Linda on being the only contestant to win their pricing game while blasting the other contestants for their “stupidity.”

“Linda was the only one who won her pricing game!” wrote one commenter on YouTube.

“Well, today’s show just didn’t go well at all with Do the Math being the only game won,” said another.

Another referred to the Push Over player as “the most stupidest contestant on today’s show,” writing, “What in the world was he thinking?”

Meanwhile, a fan on the Price Is Right Reddit forum wrote, “We’re not even done watching the episode and I had to pause the DVR and come on here to see if anyone else was overwhelmed with the idiocracy of today’s contestants. Were the normal contestant selector people sleeping on the job today?”

“I have never seen such stupidity before on this show, it was so bizarre and irritating,” replied one commenter. “It’s like either nobody was listening or haven’t watched the show which is always obvious. I think it’s disrespectful to Drew and everyone if they don’t watch the show, they don’t even deserve to get called up. This episode was awful!!”

Another added, “Some of the blame lies with the producers. They pick contestants with big energy regardless of whether they’re fans. I don’t mind a dumb contestant now and then but the show is better with people who know TPIR, IMO.”

“I couldn’t believe the Pushover contestant,” said one fan, while another replied, “The audience was screaming at him to stop. He was in his own little world.”

One commenter added, “I feel like they all want to go viral now rather than win a gameshow.”

Another YouTube commenter wrote, “One of the worst episodes of TPIR so far this season because of the contestants and their stupidity.”

What did you think of Thursday’s episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.